(Council Bluffs) -- The back-to-back Hawkeye Ten Conference boys track champions are in a prime spot to defend their crown.
It's another track season with another talented bunch for Lewis Central boys track & field coach Matt Argotsinger. Like all teams and coaches, Coach Argotsinger and company have worked through the Spring weather and are ready to attack a new season.
"We've only had one indoor meet," Argotsinger said. "But we looked good at some of the things we wanted to look at. I feel good about where we're at right now. I think we're on pace to have a good year."
A successful cross country season indicates the Titans' distance events could be as strong as they've ever been under Coach Argotsinger. Junior Ethan Eichhorn was the Class 3A state champion in cross country last fall.
"He spent a little bit of last year injured," Argotsinger said. "He looks really good right now."
Aside from the distance events, the Titans have talent across the board. Parker Matiyow was a state qualifier in the shot put last year, while Braylon Kammrad and Karson Lea were individual qualifiers in the 400-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash.
Kammrad, Jonathan Humpal and Luciano Fidone were part of a state championship 4x200 team, and Lual Maker also contributed to the Titans' sprint lineup. However, Fidone and Maker's statuses are still in peril due to injuries sustained during football season.
"Across the board, I think we're going to be pretty good at a lot of stuff," Argotsinger said. "Our distance guys, field events and sprinters are going to be pretty darn good."
The Titans won conference championships in 2021 and 2022. They certainly have the pieces to win another conference title.
"We have the same expectations and goals every year," Argotsinger said. "Our number one goal is to get faster throughout the year. Then we want to win the city and conference meets. We'll see where our times are and our state goals when it gets closer."
