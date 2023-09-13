(Council Bluffs) -- One of the state's top runners has led the Lewis Central boys cross country team to a strong start.
The fast start could ultimately lead to a memorable season for the Titans.
Lewis Central is ranked No. 3 in the latest team rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
"I've been happy with how we've come out and competed," Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said. "They put in a ton of work this summer. It's starting to pay off. We're excited with how it's gone so far."
The Titans have been busy in the first few weeks. They fared well at the talent-laden Kirk Schmalz Invitational in Ames on August 28th and won the team title at their home meet on Saturday.
"When we saw the potential athletes coming up, we tried to see competition," May said. "It's benefitted the kids. It's nice to see the top-notch guys that lead the state because it pushes the kids."
The Titans have a top-notch runner of their own: senior Ethan Eichhorn. Eichorn is a three-time state qualifier, two-time state medalist and the reigning Class 3A state champion. He's currently ranked No. 1 in the IATC's 3A rankings.
"He knows he has the target on his back, but he still grinds and works hard every day," May said.
Eichhorn's presence has pushed the rest of the lineup, too. The Titans had all six runners in the top 10 on Saturday. Eichorn won the meet, Kevin Coots, Kade Diercks and Marshall Arkfeld were second, third and fourth for the Titans, Richard Selken was sixth, and Jackson Cox finished 10th.
"It's different when you have a guy like Ethan on your team," May said. "Everybody sees the work he puts in and wants to follow along. That's what happened. He (Eichorn) is a great leader. He's not a huge vocal guy, but he leads quietly. They've been very determined. They've put in the time and worked harder. It's paying off."
The Titans were a state qualifier as a team last year, finishing 13th. They should contend for a state qualifying spot and will likely be among the players for the conference title at the Hawkeye Ten Meet in Carroll on October 12th.
"We have some pretty big goals," May said. "We're always trying to compete for a conference championship. I think our kids are ready. They know the goal isn't to be running our best in September. Our goal is to run the best we can at the end of October."
The Titans have also found success on the girls side. They are ranked No. 16 in the IATC's 3A rankings. Ava Bussey paces their lineup with a No. 11 ranking in Class 3A while Delayna Reese and Madelyn Hoss have also been among the standouts for the girls squad.
Lewis Central's next meet is Thursday at the Blair Invitational. Hear more with Coach May below.