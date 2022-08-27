(Glenwood) -- The 2022 cross country season got underway as 13 area boys and girls teams descended on Glenwood Saturday.
Glenwood took both team titles on its home course. The girls finished with 42 points to edge out Atlantic (58) and Harlan (74), while it was a two-team fight for first in the boys race, where Glenwood (46) took the win over Lewis Central (59).
“It was incredible to watch the girls race,” Glenwood girls cross country head coach Marissa Klindt. “We’ve been preparing for this June, so we were so excited to finally have a chance to run and compete with other teams.”
The Glenwood girls were paced by Madelyn Berglund, who took fourth place with a time of 20:20. Berglund’s teammates weren’t far behind, though, as Lauren Hughes (6th, 20:57) Breckyn Petersen (9th, 21:47), Emerson Griffin (10th, 21:57) and Brooklyn Schultz (14th, 22:35) all contributed to the winning effort.
“These girls are great teammates to each other,” Klindt said. “They work really hard together in practice, they’re always making sure to pep each other up and bring each other along on workouts. It’s great to see that apply in the meets.”
Individually, Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman won comfortably with a time of 19:09..
“I was just eager to see how I would do,” Sonderman said. “It’s the first race of the season so I was just wondering where I was at compared to last year.”
Sonderman won by over 40 seconds, as Atlantic’s Ava Rush finished second with a time of 19:50.
“I just told myself that I needed to get out, because that’s usually what I struggle with,” Sonderman said. “I don’t ever wanna get out really fast, but once I get out fast I feel like I’m pretty good the rest of the race.”
In the boys race, it was an easy day at the office for Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn, who turned in a blistering 15:42.
“I was really nervous before the race, but once the gun went off I relaxed,” Eichhorn said. “I kind of tried to stay a little conservative and push the downhill a lot and not use as much energy as possible.”
Eichhorn dusted the rest of the field, winning by nearly a minute. Collin Lillie of St. Albert placed second at 16:36, while Lewis Central’s Kade Diercks came in fourth with a 16:49.
“I knew I was capable of that time because I did a time trial a couple weeks ago,” Eichhorn said. “I just came out and made it happen. I want to win as much as possible… I don’t like losing.”
While Lewis Central was the only team with two top-five finishers, Glenwood’s depth carried the Rams to a victory.
Andrew Smith led the way for Glenwood, clocking in at 17:00 to take fourth, while Dillon Anderson (9th, 17:50), Kevin Coots (10th, 17:51), Liam Hays (11th, 18:02) and Jackson Griffin (12th, 18:15) rounded out the scoring for the Rams.
“We’ve worked hard this year,” Glenwood boys cross country head coach Todd Peverill said. “We only lost three runners off of last year’s team, so we knew we were gonna be pretty strong. The boys went out and improved a bunch and it showed today.”
Glenwood won Saturday’s meet without its top runner, Brian _
“The rest of the guys, wow,” Peverill said. “We just had to get in their head to stay up there as a top part and run together and they did a great job.”
View full interviews with Sonderman, Klindt, Eichhorn and Peverill below.