(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland cross country runners are in the top 10 of the latest state cross country rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn (No. 2 in Class 3A) and Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman (No. 4 in 3A) lead the rankings.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
6. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia
16. Allysen Johnsen, FR, Logan-Magnolia
17. Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon
24. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine
CLASS 1A BOYS
3. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley
4. Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert
9. Landon Bendgen, SR, Woodbine
11. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley
22. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur
24. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning
25. Ronan Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren
26. Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine
CLASS 2A GIRLS
14. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda
19. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
23. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda
24. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda
CLASS 3A GIRLS
4. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan
11. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic
17. Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic
22. Madison Demke, JR, Bishop Heelan
25. Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig
28. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood
CLASS 3A BOYS
2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central
9. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood
16. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood
26. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central
CLASS 4A BOYS
4. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North
13. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North