(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland cross country runners are in the top 10 of the latest state cross country rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches. 

Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn (No. 2 in Class 3A) and Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman (No. 4 in 3A) lead the rankings.

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

6. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia 

16. Allysen Johnsen, FR, Logan-Magnolia

17. Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon

24. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine

CLASS 1A BOYS 

3. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley

4. Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert

9. Landon Bendgen, SR, Woodbine

11. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley

22. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur

24. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning

25. Ronan Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren

26. Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine 

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

14. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda

19. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS

23. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda

24. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda

CLASS 3A GIRLS

4. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan

11. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic

17. Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic

22. Madison Demke, JR, Bishop Heelan

25. Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig

28. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood

CLASS 3A BOYS 

2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central

9. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood

16. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood 

26. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central

CLASS 4A BOYS

4. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North

13. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North

