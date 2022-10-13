(Harlan) -- A windy, chilly day at Harlan Golf & Country Club played host to the 2022 Hawkeye Ten Conference cross country championship meet Thursday.
In the boys race, Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn dusted the field, taking home the individual title for the second straight year with a time of 15:40.
“I came in wanting to run really conservative,” Eichhorn said. “My goal was to just keep it smooth and just run a tempo threshold effort type of thing. I think I did that. I didn’t really run all out, I just felt super smooth and really good.”
Eichhorn, now a back-to-back conference champion, felt that Harlan’s course suited his strengths.
“We ran [at Harlan] earlier in the year, which helps out a lot,” Eichhorn said. “I really like this course. It’s pretty flat, there’s only a couple hills. It was really windy today, so I sat back for a bit, then I hit the hill and really pushed and tried to separate.”
The gap between Eichhorn and the rest of the field was massive, as the Titans’ runner clocked in 27 seconds ahead of the next-best time.
That next-best time was recorded by Glenwood’s Bryant Keller (2nd, 16:07).
“I just wanted to stay out with [Eichhorn],” Keller said. “That didn’t really go as planned, though. He’s so fast. So I just tried running my own race then and just kept going.”
Keller, along with teammate Andrew Smith (3rd, 16:15), led the Rams to a third consecutive conference championship as a team.
“[Running with Smith] is really awesome,” Keller said. “We’ve been training together all year and running together all the time. It’s just great that we got second and third individually and won [as a team.”
All seven of Glenwood’s runners placed in the top 16. After Keller and Smith came Liam Hays (8th, 16:50), Kevin Coots (11th, 17:08), Preston Slayman (14th, 17:12), Jackson Griffin (15th, 17:30) and Dillon Anderson (16th, 17:31).
“Today was a fabulous performance,” Glenwood boys head coach Todd Peverill said. “Everybody set a [personal best]. It was a great time to put it all together.”
The Rams are ranked eighth in the state in Class 3A and have the luxury of running next week’s state-qualifying meet on their home course.
“We’ll do a few easy runs to try to recover from [today],” Peverill said. “We’re just going to try to run as well as we can [at state-qualifying], because if you don’t run our course well you’re gonna add a lot of yardage to your run.”
The boys title wasn’t the only hardware the Rams took back to Glenwood Thursday, though.
The Glenwood girls also finished atop the team standings, but the race was hotly contested.
The Rams finished with 57 points, while Harlan took second with 60 points and Atlantic third with 61.
“It was definitely an emotional experience, because these girls work so hard,” Glenwood girls head coach Marissa Klindt said. “So they’re of course super, super happy. Watching them be so happy definitely brings some tears to my eyes, because this is what we were working for. I’m so proud of all of our girls today.”
It took an entire team effort to take home the trophy, as the Rams were without their top runner, Madelyn Berglund.
“We had a talk on the van ride up here, and I said ‘girls, we can still do this, we can still be conference champions, here’s what we need to do,’” Klindt said. “They went out and blew that completely out of the water. They just ran amazing races.”
Lauren Hughes (6th, 20:15) and Breckyn Petersen (7th, 20:16) set the pace, while Haylee Hughes (14th, 20:56), Emerson Griffin (15th, 21:07) and Ryley Nebel (18th, 21:19) rounded out the winning effort for Glenwood.
Berglund is expected to return to the Rams’ starting lineup in next week’s state-qualifying meet which, like the boys, is on their home course.
“We’re still here, we know what our goals are, we’re having fun and we’re running fast,” Klindt said. “We get to be on our home course, which is everything we could’ve hoped for, so we’ll definitely be on our course getting to know it even better than we already do, and we’ll just see what next week brings.”
Even though Glenwood narrowly edged out Harlan in the team standings, the Cyclones’ Lindsey Sonderman dominated the individual race with a blistering time of 18:46.
“It feels really good,” Sonderman said. “I was able to PR tonight, so that’s just the icing on the cake.”
Sondermann took advantage of racing on her home course, winning the race by 19 seconds over runner-up Mayson Hartley (2nd, 19:05) of Clarinda.
“I knew what hills to push up, so I think that definitely helped,” Sonderman said. “Practicing here definitely helped me [today].”
Sonderman is ranked fourth in Class 3A heading into the postseason, which she hopes will bring even more success.
“I would like to PR at Glenwood because I seem to run pretty well there,” Sonderman said. “As a team, we’re gonna try to stay more in a pack, because we’d love to all go to state together.”
Click below to view the full results from Thursday’s Hawkeye Ten championship meet and video interviews with Sonderman, Klindt, Peverill, Keller and Eichhorn.