(Council Bluffs) -- One of the more prolific cross country seasons Lewis Central has ever seen landed sophomore Ethan Eichhorn the KMAland Iowa Boys Runner of the Year honor.
"I was pretty happy with how my sophomore season went," he said. "I think it goes well overall."
Eichhorn showed no signs of the cliche sophomore slump after emerging onto the scene as a freshman. In the offseason, he trained with the likes of former KMAlanders Bennett Heisterkamp (St. Albert) and Jerry Jorgenson (Treynor), as well as current stars Colin Lillie (St. Albert) and Cole Dooley (Treynor).
"I put in a ton of work," said Eichhorn. "I took a week off after track season, but then I hit the cross country training hard. I ran about 55 miles a week, and it was a lot of fun. The workouts went better because they hung and made me go faster."
The hard work paid off, leading Eichhorn to a Hawkeye Ten Conference title and a 13th-place finish in Class 4A.
"I really wanted that state medal," he said. "I had those two goals for about five months. It felt good to achieve them. We really tapered down before state and Hawkeye Ten, so my legs were fresh. I just had to have a good strategy. At state, my strategy was to keep with the lead pack. I went with them and let the race take me after that."
Eichhorn's season also featured many landmark moments. He broke the Titans' school record for 5K time twice and was LC's first conference champion in over 25 years.
"It was good to represent my school well," he said. "It also makes me set my goals higher."
His dominant sophomore year comes after narrowly missing out on a state medal as a freshman.
"I improved a lot on my kick," Eichhorn said. "My kick was bad as a freshman. That's where I lost a lot of races. My legs were stronger because of the higher mileage I put on. That helped me improve a ton."
With his prep career halfway over, the sky's the limit for Eichhorn as he enters his junior year.
"I'll take some time off after track and let the legs recover. Then I'll hit the training hard," Eichhorn said. "I really want a state title next year."
Eichhorn joins Joshua Baudler (Nodaway Valley) as Iowa recipients of the KMAland Boys Runner of the Year honor. The KMAland Nebraska Male Runner of the Year will be announced on Thursday. Check out the full interview with Eichhorn below.