(Council Bluffs) -- A talented group of underclassmen and a record-setting sophomore have led the Lewis Central boys cross country to a satisfying start.
"It's been a great start to our season," said Coach Taylor May. "We beefed up our schedule this year. It's been exciting. You can see the confidence building in some of the kids. It's been a fun time."
The Titans are a youthful bunch with only one senior.
"We are starting to build the foundation," May said. "It's been nice to get out and see what is out there. It's helped them know where they could be and build confidence."
Sophomore standout Ethan Eichhorn leads the way for the Titans. Eichhorn broke onto the prep scene last year with an impressive freshman season, qualifying for state and finishing 16th at the Class 4A State Meet.
Eichorn hardly missed a beat coming into his sophomore year and posted a run of 15:56.80 at the Ames Invitational last week, breaking the school record set by Dan Hall in 2006.
"Ethan is a complete workhorse," Coach May said. "He's always been a smart and dedicated runner, but you can see the switch has flipped. One of the things we've really worked on is his kick. That was his weakness last year, but he's worked on that. He's shown that he's made some improvements in that area."
Eichorn is one of three sophomores, alongside Kade Diercks and Luke Woltmann. Freshmen Marshall Arkfeld and Jaxon Brewer have also been pleasant surprises while junior Logan Fuller and senior Jonah Churchill are the only upperclassmen.
The Titans now turn their attention to their meet at Iowa Western. While the meet is an annual mainstay in KMAland cross country, it will look different this year due to construction at Iowa Western.
"It's a loop-heavy course," May said. "The hard part is going into the woods twice this year. Times will probably be a little slower, and it's going to be more challenging."
May hopes his team can continue their pack mentality on Saturday, which should lead to success.
"We've run great as a pack," he said. "We've pushed them to break away and move the pack towards the front. That's what we are looking for."
Other schools participating on Saturday include Tri-Center, Treynor, Plattsmouth, Thomas Jefferson, AHSTW, Abraham Lincoln, Harlan, Glenwood and St. Albert.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach May.