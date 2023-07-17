Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland baseball players earned unanimous All-Hawkeye Ten Conference honors, released by the conference on Monday. 

The unanimous nods went to Clarinda's Cole Baumgart, Glenwood's Kayden Anderson, Harlan's Cade Sears & Stephen Leinen, Lewis Central's Ty Thomson & Luke Woltmann, Red Oak's Dawson Bond and St. Albert's Brendan Monahan. 

Easton O'Brien (Atlantic), James McCall (Clarinda), Cael Turner (Creston), Jaxon Wessel (Denison-Schleswig), JD Colpitts (Glenwood), Logan Sibenaller (Kuemper Catholic), Ethan Loew (Kuemper Catholic) and Cael Hobbs (St. Albert) were also first-team tabs. 

Clarinda's Tadyn Brown, Red Oak's Landon Couse and Shenandoah's Logan Twyman were among the second-team choices while Clarinda's Andrew Jones and Creighton Tuzzio, Red Oak's Chase Roeder and Shenandoah's Camden Lorimor were honorable mention.

View the full list of second team and honorable mention choices below. 

Download PDF 2023 H-10 All-Conference Baseball - 2023 All Conference.pdf

