(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland baseball players earned unanimous All-Hawkeye Ten Conference honors, released by the conference on Monday.
The unanimous nods went to Clarinda's Cole Baumgart, Glenwood's Kayden Anderson, Harlan's Cade Sears & Stephen Leinen, Lewis Central's Ty Thomson & Luke Woltmann, Red Oak's Dawson Bond and St. Albert's Brendan Monahan.
Easton O'Brien (Atlantic), James McCall (Clarinda), Cael Turner (Creston), Jaxon Wessel (Denison-Schleswig), JD Colpitts (Glenwood), Logan Sibenaller (Kuemper Catholic), Ethan Loew (Kuemper Catholic) and Cael Hobbs (St. Albert) were also first-team tabs.
Clarinda's Tadyn Brown, Red Oak's Landon Couse and Shenandoah's Logan Twyman were among the second-team choices while Clarinda's Andrew Jones and Creighton Tuzzio, Red Oak's Chase Roeder and Shenandoah's Camden Lorimor were honorable mention.
