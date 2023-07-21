(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released the rosters for their upcoming All-Star Series.
The series takes place July 27th through the 29th in Carroll. There are four teams: Large Schools West, Large Schools East, Small Schools West and Small Schools East.
Two KMAland baseball players: Lincoln Colling (Sioux City East) and Ty Thomson (Lewis Central) are on the Small School West while two KMAland head coaches: Trevor Miller (Sioux City East) and Tyler Brietzke (Abraham Lincoln) will be on the team's coaching staff.
Red Oak's Dawson Bond, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Lance Clayburg, Glenwood's JD Colpitts, Mount Ayr's Jaixen Frost, West Harrison's Mason King and Treynor's Jaxon Schumacher will play on the Small Schools West Team, coached by ADM head coach Jason Book -- a Walnut alum.
View the full teams below.