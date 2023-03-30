IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland girls soccer teams are ranked in the first state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

Bishop Heelan and Abraham Lincoln are the highest-ranked KMAland squads at No. 7 in 1A and 3A, respectively. 

Des Moines Christian (1A), Dallas Center-Grimes (2A) and Ankeny Centennial (3A) are the top teams in their respective classes.

CLASS 1A

7. Bishop Heelan

10. Underwood

14. Treynor

CLASS 2A

8. Lewis Central

13. Glenwood

15. Atlantic

CLASS 3A

7. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

13. Sioux City East 

