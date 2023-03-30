(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland girls soccer teams are ranked in the first state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Bishop Heelan and Abraham Lincoln are the highest-ranked KMAland squads at No. 7 in 1A and 3A, respectively.
Des Moines Christian (1A), Dallas Center-Grimes (2A) and Ankeny Centennial (3A) are the top teams in their respective classes.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAlanders below.
CLASS 1A
7. Bishop Heelan
10. Underwood
14. Treynor
CLASS 2A
8. Lewis Central
13. Glenwood
15. Atlantic
CLASS 3A
7. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
13. Sioux City East