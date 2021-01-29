State Wrestling

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association has released their final dual team rankings of the 2020-21 regular season.

The rankings feature eight KMAland teams. Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Treynor and Bedford/Lenox are ranked in Class 1A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Creston/OM and Clarinda find themselves ranked in Class 2A while LeMars is ranked in 3A. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland schools can be viewed below.

CLASS 1A 

3. Logan-Magnolia

10. Missouri Valley 

22. Treynor

23. Bedford/Lenox

CLASS 2A

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

8. Creston/O-M

19. Clarinda

CLASS 3A 

21. LeMars 

