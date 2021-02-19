Wrestling
(Des Moines) --  Thirty of the eighty-one KMAland wrestlers that entered the State Wrestling Tournament will leave with medals while eight still have a shot at a state title.

CLASS 1A 

Six KMAland wrestlers will vie for Class 1A state championships on Saturday night after semifinal victories on Friday afternoon. 

The freshman campaign of Missouri Valley's 106-pound Eli Becerra will end in the state finals, thanks to a 2-0 win over Kendrick Huck (Nashua Plainfield) in the semis. 

"At the beginning of the season, it wasn't really a goal to make it to the finals," Becerra said. "I was just hoping to make the state tournament." 

Becerra notched a first-period takedown of Huck, then rode him out for the majority of the match. 

"I took him down early and rode him the second period," Becerra said of his win. "I definitely have to work on my leg defense."

Becerra will face West Fork's Kale Peterson in the finals on Saturday. 

"I'm just going to go out there and wrestle it like any other tournament," he said. "There's nothing different."

Riverside's Jace Rose was a semifinalist at 120 pounds. The junior had a fierce battle with defending champion Brandon Paez (Lisbon), but surrendered a late takedown and lost 6-4. 

Underwood's Stevie Barnes is a state finalist for the second time in his career. The junior edged top-seeded Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central) in the semis.

"I felt really good throughout my whole match," he said. "I was staying on my attacks. I feel like that was the difference-maker."

It's been an impressive week for Barnes.

"I feel like I have peaked at the right time," Barnes said. "My training has allowed me to do that. I feel like I've been wrestling my best. I'm excited to see what ends up happening." 

Barnes made the finals as a freshman, but lost. A quarterfinal loss in last year's state tournament thwarted an opportunity for him to return, but now he's back, and ready. 

"I just need to be calm and collective," Barnes said. "As a freshman, I was a little flustered. I've learned to be calm and collective." 

Barnes will face Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht for all the marbles on Saturday night.

At 132 pounds, Underwood's Gable Porter and Hagen Heistand staged an instant classic. Porter held a 4-3 lead late in the final period. An illegal hold by Porter awarded Heistand a point, tying the match at 4. Heistand was unable to escape in regulation, forcing overtime. The match was still tied after three overtimes, setting up ultimate tiebreaker. Heistand chose the down position, but Porter was able to ride him out for the victory, remaining undefeated in his high school career. Porter's reward is a clash with two-time state champion Aidan Noonan in the finals. 

Logan-Magnolia's Wyatt Reisz avenged his only two losses on the year and moved into the 138-pound finals with a 3-2 decision over Cullen Koedam (West Sioux)

Reisz's victory comes after a pair of one-point losses to Koedam at the Riverside Invitational on December 12th and at the Bishop Heelan Tournament on January 23rd.

"We reviewed those matches," he said. "We saw the things I did wrong and put a lot of time into fixing those things." 

Wyatt is not the only Reisz battling for a state title. His brother, Briar, is also into the finals.

"We are just really lucky to be able to share this moment together," Wyatt said. "I'm just really excited about that."

Briar, a Nebraska-Kearney commit, used overtime to beat Lawson Losee (Riceville) in a 152-pound semifinal. This will be his fourth consecutive finals appearance. 

"It was definitely a nail-biter," he said. "He showed that he studied me well. I struggled taking him down, but I trust my conditioning. I don't give up. I knew if I kept going, I'd eventually take him down, which I did." 

The victory gives Reisz one more opportunity at an elusive state title. Regardless of the outcome, Reisz is thankful for the rare opportunity he has had. 

"I guess I've never really appreciated how big this is," he said. "It's a very special thing. Not many people get to accomplish that." 

Wyatt will face Wilton's Kael Brisker in the finals. Briar gets Max Magayna (Columbus Catholic) for the championship. 

The Reisz's teammate -- Rex Johnsen -- will also vie for a state title on Saturday. Johnson punched his ticket with a 7-6 victory over Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area). 

"This has been my goal ever since I was a little kid," Johnsen said. "I've been working all season to get to the state finals. Now I'm going to go win that title."

If Johnsen is to win a state title, it will be the fourth for the Johnsen family. His grandfather (Rex), father (Lynn) and cousin (Drake) all etched their names in wrestling lore with championships.

"I'm glad I can continue on that family legacy," Johnsen said. "Hopefully, I can win that first title and be the first two-time."

Johnsen will face defending champion Chet Buss (North Butler) in the finals. 

Additionally, Mount Ayr's Trae Ehlen (145), St. Albert's Cael McLaren (170) and Southwest Valley's Tallen Myers (220) lost their semifinal bouts. 

Ehlen suffered a 29-11 loss to two-time champion Robert Avila (Lisbon). McLaren was tech-falled by Cade Tenold (Don Bosco). Myers' loss came in a 1-0 decision to Derek Anderson (Hinton). 

Aside from the 11 semifinalists, six other KMAland grapplers will take home medals in Class 1A -- Mount Ayr's Drew Ehlen (106), Riverside's John Schroder (113), Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney (120), Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas' Randy Jimenez (138), Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire (160) and Underwood's Easton Eledge. 

In Class 2A, 10 KMAlanders will medal and two are into the finals. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel earned his fourth consecutive finals appearance with a win over Colby Tool (PCM). He will pursue his first title when he faces Tyler Brown (Winterset). 

Bishop Heelan's Mitchell Joines (170) notched an upset in the semis over top-ranked Jared Voss (West Delaware). He gets New Hampton/Turkey Valley's Carson Babcock for the 'ship. 

Atlantic-CAM's Joe Weaver (126), Creston/O-M's Jackson Kinsella (195) and Clarinda's Crew Howard (220) all fell short in their semifinal matches. 

Weaver lost a 9-2 decision to top-ranked Carter Fousek (Crestwood-Cresco). 

Kinsella's was a heartbreaker, as the Nebraska-Kearney commit surrendered a takedown to Jacob Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) in the final minute and lost 4-3.

Howard was defeated in the semifinals by Dylan Winkel (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) via a 5-2 decision. 

Atlantic-CAM's Ethan Follman (120), Glenwood's Matt Beem (120), Harlan's Luke Musich (126), Creston/O-M's Triston Barncastle (132) and Bishop Heelan's Ethan DeLeon (145) will earn medals on Saturday. 

Only three KMAlanders will medal in Class 3A -- Sioux City North's Nick Walters (126), Sioux City West's Ethan Emmick (145) and LeMars' Colton Hoag (220). 

KMA Sports will have wall-to-wall coverage at the State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, beginning with the consolation semifinals and consolation finals on KMA 960 at 10 a.m. The finals are slated for 6 p.m. and can also be heard on KMA 960. 

Class 2A Semifinals 

126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consis

152: Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to finals 

170: Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan) advances to finals

195: Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) drops to consis

220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) drops to consis 

Class 2A 3rd Round Consolations

120: Ethan Follman (Atlantic/CAM) advances; Matt Beem (Glenwood) will wrestle for seventh 

126: Luke Musich (Harlan) advances

132: Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M) will wrestle for seventh 

145: Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) advances

Class 3A Semifinals 

126: Nick Walters (Sioux City North) drops to consis 

Class 3A 3rd Round Consolations

145: Ethan Emmick (Sioux City West) will wrestle for seventh

220: Colton Hoag (LeMars) advances 

Class 2A Second Round Consolations

106: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) is eliminated

113: Luke Freund (Harlan) is eliminated

120: Matt Beem (Glenwood) will medal

126: Luke Musich (Harlan) will medal; Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated 

132: Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M) will medal; Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated 

138: Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) is eliminated

145: Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan Catholic) will medal; Logan Jones (Central Decatur) is eliminated 

152: Kaden Bolton (Creston/O-M) is eliminated 

170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic) is eliminated 

195: Jesse Schwery (Harlan) is eliminated 

Class 1A Semifinals

106: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) advances to finals

120: Jace Rose (Riverside) drops to consis

126: Stevie Barnes (Underwood) advances to finals

132: Gable Porter (Underwood) advances to finals; Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consis 

138: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances to finals

145: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) drops to consis 

152: Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances to finals

170: Cael McLaren (St. Albert) drops to consis 

220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) drops to consis 

285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) advances to finals 

Class 1A Third Round Consolations 

106: Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) will wrestle for seventh

113: John Schroder (Riverside) will wrestle for seventh

120: Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) will wrestle for seventh 

138: Randy Jimenez (SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas) will wrestle for seventh

160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for seventh 

285: Easton Eledge (Underwood) will wrestle for seventh

Class 2A Quarterfinals 

106: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) drops to consis

126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) advances to semis; Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consis

132: Triston Barncastle (Creston/O-M) drops to consis 

152: Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to semis

170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) drops to consis; Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan) advances to semis 

195: Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) advances to semis; Jesse Schwery (Harlan) drops to consis 

220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) advances to semis 

Class 3A Second Round Consolations

120: Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) is eliminated

126: Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central) is eliminated

145: Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) is eliminated; Ethan Emmick (Sioux City West) will medal 

195: Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) is eliminated

220: Ethan Hoag (LeMars) will medal 

Class 1A Second Round Consolations

106: Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) will medal; Dalton Ervin (Moravia) is eliminated

113: John Schroder (Riverside) will medal

120: Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) will medal; Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) is eliminated 

126: Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) is eliminated 

132: Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) is eliminated

138: Westin Allen (Underwood) is eliminated; Randy Jimenez (SE Warren) will medal

145: Jakson Cobb (Wayne) is eliminated 

152: Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) is eliminated; Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) is eliminated

160: Jackson Wray (East Mills) is eliminated; Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) will medal; Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) is eliminated 

182: Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center) is eliminated

195: Eddie Vlcek (Riverside) is eliminated 

285: Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox) is eliminated; Easton Eledge (Underwood) will medal. 

Class 3A Quarterfinals

120: Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) drops to consis 

126: Nick Walters (Sioux City North) advances to semis; Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central) drops to consis 

145: Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) drops to consis 

220: Colton Hoag (LeMars) drops to consis 

Class 1A Quarterfinals 

106: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) advances to semis; Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) drops to consis 

113: John Schroder (Riverside) drops to consis 

120: Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) drops to consis; Jace Rose (Riverside) advances to semis 

126: Stevie Barnes (Underwood) advances to semis 

132: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) advances to semis; Gable Porter (Underwood) advances 

138: Westin Allen (Underwood) drops to consis; Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances; Randy Jimenez (SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas) drops to consis

145: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) advances to semis

152: Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances to semis; Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) drops to consis

160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consis

170: Cael McLaren (St. Albert) advances to semis 

182: Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center) drops to consis 

195: Eddie Vlcek (Riverside) drops to consis 

220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) advances 

285: Easton Eledge (Underwood) drops to consis; Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) advances to semis; Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox) drops to consis 

