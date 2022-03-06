(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s rebuild reaches its pinnacle on Monday evening when they play in the Class 2A state tournament.
The No. 8 seed Tigers (18-7) will play in Des Moines for the first time since 1993 when they take on top-seeded Central Lyon (22-2) in a state quarterfinal at 5:30 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.
“I’m just so proud of them,” Red Oak head coach Spencer Plank said of his team. “My goal as a coach is to give kids a positive experience and memories they can always look back on.”
Three years ago, Red Oak won just one game, but there were seeds in place in their freshman class that could portend a bright future. That class — now seniors — is headlined by starters Baylor Bergren and Kaden and Ryan Johnson, reserve Nicholas Fouts and Bradley Sifford — a starter for the first nine games before suffering a season-ending injury.
“I wasn’t around when they were freshmen,” Coach Plank said, “but they grew up learning to care. When you care so much, it hurts to lose, and you play harder.”
“If you had told me this as a freshman or sophomore,” Bergren said, “I would have called you crazy. But over time, we’ve grown to believe in ourselves.”
Red Oak’s run through the tournament has hardly been easy, but each night someone else would step up to make the important plays. In the second round, the Tigers avenged a loss to Underwood behind Kaden Johnson’s 20-point, 16-rebound performance. In their district final overtime victory over Treynor, sophomore Hunter Gilleland and Bergren made big shots to force and win in OT while another sophomore Max DeVries posted 21 points.
Finally, in their two-point win over Van Meter, it was a little bit of everybody. Gilleland and Ryan Johnson had 17 points each, Bergren had 11 points and nine boards and DeVries put in 10 points. It’s kind of been the story of the Tigers season.
“I trusted everyone on this team to play their butts off,” Ryan Johnson said.
“There’s no weak spot on our team,” DeVries added. “Some teams plan around a weak spot. You can’t take advantage of our team.”
DeVries is the team’s leading scorer with 15.8 points per game while Gilleland is averaging 11.8 with team-bests in assists (3.6) and steals (1.9). Ryan Johnson has averages of 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds, and Kaden Johnson has posted 9.5 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds. Bergren, who broke his collarbone in a preseason jamboree and missed the early part of the season, averages 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals.
Central Lyon, which is coached by Creston legend Ben Gerleman, nabbed the top seed in the bracket after Western Christian and Boyden-Hull were upset. However, Red Oak is in a familiar position — the underdog.
“We’re not scared of anyone,” Bergren said. “We saw (Van Meter’s) record. We might have been underdogs, but we didn’t care.”
“I want us to compete,” Plank added. “There’s not a bad team left. We are honored to be a part of that group.”
Hear the Red Oak/Central Lyon 2A state quarterfinal on Monday at 5:30 on KMA-FM 99.1.