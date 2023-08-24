(Elmwood) -- Elmwood-Murdock football enters the 2023 season with its eyes set on continuing its successful run.
The Knights have found some stability recently, compiling a 31-17 record and five consecutive playoff appearances in the last five years, including a 9-2 record last year.
But head coach Lance Steffen knows it doesn't guarantee another successful season in 2023.
"We approach every year like a blank slate," Steffen said. "And we build with the pieces coming back. That's been good for us. We have some guys accustomed to winning games. That doesn't hurt.
While The Knights prepare for their upcoming bout with Falls City Sacred Heart, they're also trying to adapt to life without Cade Hosier -- the 2022 KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year. While filling a void like Hosier isn't easy, the unknown of the season brings optimism, too.
"Every season is its own entity," Steffen said. "Every season is exciting with some nerves and anxiousness. Every year, you're not sure how you're going to replace the guys that graduated. We've had fun at practice getting ready for our opening opponent."
Coach Steffen hasn't finalized his skill positions yet, but he knows they will be green in those areas.
"We've got some youth in the backfield. There are some guys transitioning from other positions. We still have to finalize where we'll be on Friday, but we're expecting some good things."
Whoever assumes the skill positions will benefit from an experienced offensive line consisting of Sam Clements and Will Bauder.
"We want to own the line of scrimmage," Steffen said. 'We have guys that have done in their careers. We want to control the ball, control time of possession, be physical and be fast."
On the defensive side, senior Riley Wilson returns after recording 107 tackles. Tyson Mans, Reagan Vonrentzell and Clements were also key contributors to the defense last year.
"We have to control the line of scrimmage and be gap-sound," Steffen said. "We can't have mental errors. In 8-man, those lead to points."
Elmwood-Murdock opens the season with Falls City Sacred Heart. The Knights opened last year with an impressive 95-44 win over the perennial power, but Steffen isn't underestimating the Irish.
"When you say their name, it's equated with excellence," Steffen said. "We know we'll get a fundamentally sound football team. They'll have a great game plan for us."
Winning the trenches and dictating the tempo is the tale of the tape Friday night.
"We have to win the line of scrimmage," Steffen said. "We want to throw the ball when we want to, not when we have to. Openers are funny. You can't put the ball on the ground or commit drive-killing penalties. We need to be fundamentally sound and know our job."
Elmwood-Murdock/Sacred Heart will take place at Peru State College on Friday night. Kent Larsen will have reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out all of KMA Sports' coverage from 6:15 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or at kmaland.com.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Steffen.