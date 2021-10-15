(Elmwood) -- The Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team is priming itself for a postseason push as the Knights currently sit at 18-7 and ranked No. 9 in Class D-1 by the Omaha World-Herald.
"Right now, we are continuing to focus on our motto to commit, focus and finish," said head coach Nichole Justesen. "We are just going to take things one game at a time. We've had a tough schedule and performed well, but we have some areas to work on."
Justesen says the camaraderie on her team is evident.
"The biggest strength is that they are family," she said. "They have really bonded together, and there's a unity on the team."
The Knights have been magnificent at the service line with 152 aces. Ten different players have recorded at least one ace. Laney Frahm leads the way with 52. Bailey Frahm and Lexi Bacon have been stellar, too, with 24 and 23.
"We talk about having confidence at the service and an objective every time," Justesen said. "Our mentality has been that we want to serve at least three aces a set. We are looking for aces."
The Knights average just below their goal with 2.3 aces per set.
Senior Brenna Schmidt contributes 5.7 kills per set while Bailey Frahm (2.0 KPS), Bacon (1.7 KPS) and Jordan Vogler (1.3 KPS) provide heavy hands as well. The Knights lean on two setters -- Laney Frahm (374 assists) and Sela Rikli (225).
Elmwood-Murdock's strong season has them in the Omaha World-Herald's state rankings.
"We haven't focused much on rankings," Justesen said. "We don't talk about those."
Justesen says her team focuses more on Nebraska's Wild Card System, where they currently rank sixth. However, two of the five teams ranked ahead of them -- Archbishop Bergan and Mead -- reside in their subdistrict, which means the Knights might have to rely on a wildcard berth in the postseason.
With the postseason looming, Justesen says her team can still make massive improvements.
"One of the things we are focusing on is not getting timid," she said. "Sometimes we don't play at the level we need to. We have to finish. It's one of our goals. When you let your guard down is when you end up losing a set."
The Knights return to action on Tuesday for their regular-season finale against Freeman. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Justesen.