(Murdock) -- Elmwood-Murdock boys golf is back at the state tournament after a third-place finish in Class D District 1 on Monday.
“We knew we had a pretty good shot this year,” Coach Curt Backemeyer told KMA Sports. “We’re back to Class D. We were Class C last year and Class D two years ago, and we had a better shot in Class D. We hadn’t finished better than third in our meets this year, but we had some pretty good Class C competition throughout the year so we knew we had a shot.”
Junior Easton Miller led the Knights with an 83 and eighth-place finish while senior Nate Rust followed with an 86 and sophomore Drake Clements posted an 87. Senior Jeston Junker rounded out the scoring with a 108 for a team score of 364 — just six off second place Sandy Creek. Also in the Elmwood-Murdock lineup is junior Tyson Mans, who shot a 121.
“Our top three played well to start off,” Backemeyer said of the district tournament performance at Indianhead in Grand Island. “We were kind of back and forth. For example, Easton didn’t play his best the first nine, but he came back well. Nate Rust really played well in his first nine, and Drake Clements shot a 41 in his first nine, which is really good. We were tied for third after nine holes, so it was important to improve that or at least hang in there. The four and five weren’t happy about their round, but Jeston Junker came back and improved by four strokes.”
One of the ongoing themes throughout the course of the Elmwood-Murdock season is to “never give up.”
“I found a thing on Twitter from Dave Wottle at the 1972 Munich Olympics when he battled tendinitis and started out that 800 race way back,” Backemeyer explained. He came back and beat the Russian right at the end, and Easton even mentioned that he kind of thought about that during the second nine. He shot a 40 on the back to get that medal, Rust was a stroke off a medal also and Clements was right there, too.”
The Knights head to North Platte’s Lake Maloney Golf Club for the Class D State Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
“They have some of that native grass out there,” Backemeyer said, “so we really need to keep the ball in play. We don’t need a driver on every hole, and you can find some trouble pretty easily. The key is keeping it in play. Length isn’t a real big issue here.”
As for goals for his Knights squad, Backemeyer said it’s important to just take it one stroke at a time.
“A lot of times kids will have a practice round and shoot pretty well, and then they think they need to go out and shoot better than that,” he said. “You can’t worry about that. Golf is up and down. That never-give-up attitude is very important for us for every hole. If the hole is going badly, don’t give up and make every shot count. Just do your best and see what happens.”
Listen to much more with Coach Backemeyer in the audio file provided below.