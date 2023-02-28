(Murdock, Neb.) -- For the third straight season, Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball will make an appearance in the Nebraska High School Class D1 state tournament.
The Knights (21-5) cruised past Sterling (17-7) 54-29 in the district final Friday.
“Sterling has a really nice ball club,” Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said. “We didn’t allow a field goal in the first half, they had only free throws. Defensively, we were able to execute our game plan and that was the difference.”
Relentless defense has been the calling card for the Knights since day one, as they’ve allowed just 25.5 points per game in their 21 wins this season.
“We spend a ton of time on [defense],” Dwyer said. “During the course of practice, we’ll probably spend upwards of an hour on the defensive side of the floor. Offense sometimes doesn’t show up, but defense will always travel where you go. We’ve got an athletic group and they really buy into the defensive end and we’re able to generate a lot of our offense off of that defensive end.”
Even though Elmwood-Murdock largely relies on its suffocating defense as the catalyst of success, points are still required to win basketball games, and that’s where junior guard Tatum Backemeyer does her best work.
Backemeyer is the team’s leading scorer with 14.9 points per game, which includes a 22-point outing in the Knights’ win over Sterling.
“[Backemeyer] is just really, really energetic,” Dwyer said. “She moves from the opening tip to the last possession of the game; she never stops. She’s a good perimeter shooter. I think some teams don’t value her outside shooting, but she’s a really good three-point shooter and when she gets going, she gets going and is able to knock down a number in a row. She transitions about as well as any kid I’ve ever had. We’re lucky enough where we’ve got girls who are able to find her ahead on the floor so she can get a lot of run-outs.”
While Backemeyer is certainly the most potent offensive threat for the Knights, the rest of the team compliments her well.
“They’re extremely unselfish,” Dwyer said. “We share the ball really well. We’re averaging about 14 assists per game… and that’s kind of what we have to hang our hat on. We don’t have the kids who are big enough where we can just pound it inside. We run a lot of motion and they’re unselfish with the ball.”
Both the offense and defense will need to be at the top of its game for Elmwood-Murdock Wednesday when it takes on perennial powerhouse Hastings-St. Cecilia in the Class D1 quarterfinals.
“We know [Hastings-St. Cecilia] is a power team,” Dwyer said. “Personnel-wise, they matchup similar to us. They shoot the ball really well. They run a lot of motion offense and they’re really physical, so we’re gonna have to be able to handle their defensive presence and match their physicality on the offensive end.”
Elmwood-Murdock earned the No. 1 seed in last season’s state tournament, only to be upset and knocked out in the quarterfinals.
That is in the past, though, and this year’s squad is focused on making a deep run as the No.5 seed.
“Last year was disappointing, but we didn’t bring up last year at all this year,” Dqyuer said. “It’s a new page. Our mantra is being able to turn the page, whether it’s game to game, practice to practice, possession to possession. The girls have kind of taken on the idea that we have nothing to lose. I don’t think a lot of teams expected us to be here again.”
With a fresh slate and a new opportunity to capture a championship, Elmwood-Murdock enters the state tournament with confidence.
“You always wanna be playing your best basketball at this time of year, and we really feel like we are,” Dwyer said. “One thing this team will do is they will play hard. They play about as hard as any team I’ve ever had. We’re looking forward to the challenge, it’s a really good field in Lincoln this week, so we’ll lace it up and see what happens.”
No. 5 seed Elmwood-Murdock will square off against No. 4 seed Hastings-St. Cecilia in the Nebraska Class D1 quarterfinals Wednesday at 10:45 A.M. at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Click below to hear the full interview with Dwyer from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.