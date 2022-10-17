(Elmwood) -- It’s playoff time at Elmwood-Murdock, and the Knights are taking the same mentality into the postseason that they used to win seven of their eight regular season games.
“We have approached every week with the same mentality,” Elmwood-Murdock head coach Lance Steffen told KMA Sports. “Being 1-0 by the end of the week is kind of how we’ve approached it dating back to summer weights. Those guys have taken that preparation and taken that mindset into the season.”
More often than not, Coach Steffen’s team has gone 1-0. They’ve outscored opponents by 240 points and bounced back from a Week 3 loss to Palmyra by running off five consecutive wins.
“I thought the guys responded well (from the loss),” Steffen added. “They have put together a body of work that they can be proud of. Now, we truly start our series of one-game seasons. Win and you keep going. Lose and you’re done. That mentality translates well to our goals for the postseason.”
One element that lends itself to a series of 1-0 weeks for Elmwood-Murdock is knowing they’re likely to have the best player on the field most nights. Senior Cade Hosier has added to his incredible career at the school, rushing for 1,512 yards and 26 touchdowns on offense and leading the team with 103 total tackles on defense.
“Nothing is by accident with him,” Steffen said of Hosier. “He’s a kid who puts in the work. He’s never been a kid who shied away from working in the weight room. He’s our best athlete and probably our most humble athlete. He shows up and works hard, and it’s nice when that stuff shows up on the field.”
Also on offense, senior quarterback Reid Fletcher has been terrific in posting 1,142 yards passing, 684 yards rushing and 24 total offensive touchdowns. Senior Henry Coleman (445 yards, 4 TD) and junior Riley Wilson (438 yards, 5 TD) have been Fletcher’s top two targets.
Defensively, juniors Will Bauder and Tyson Mans have been key pieces of the operation with a team-best 8.0 tackles for loss each. Fletcher has been the top player in the secondary with three interceptions.
All of it will need to be on showcase against Plainview in their Class D1 first round playoff game. The Pirates have rebounded from a winless season in 2021 to go 5-3 and make a surprise run to playoff qualification. They are led by senior quarterback Tanner Frahm, who has 1,838 yards passing, another 931 on the ground, 41 offensive touchdowns and Coach Steffen’s attention.
“They’ve got a stud at quarterback,” Steffen said of Frahm. “That kid has the same kind of workload that Cade has. He runs their entire offense and makes about every tackle on defense.”
To that point, Frahm has averaged just over 16 tackles per game and has 131 for the season. Junior Brendan Weber is right behind him with 90 total tackles - or 11.3 per game. Spencer Hille is one to watch in the passing game, as he has four interceptions on the season.
“They’re well-coached,” Steffen added. “They play a style that allows them to score a lot of points. They spread you out. They’ll run it and throw it. They’re a really good offensive team, and we’re definitely going to have our hands full as we prepare for this week.”
When it comes down to the in-game keys, Coach Steffen knows a lot of it will center around the things that they’ve focused on all year.
“The way we play football we’ve got to win up front,” he said. “That’s probably our biggest focus, winning the battle of the trenches. We’ve got to tackle well in space, and we’ve got to know our assignments and communicate those on defense. They throw a lot of formations at you with not many concepts in there. They’re pretty simple, but it can complicate things for us.”
The Elmwood-Murdock/Plainview game is scheduled for a 6:00 start on Thursday evening. Listen to the full interview with Coach Steffen below.