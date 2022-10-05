(Murdock, Neb.) -- Carrying the momentum from three straight victories, the Elmwood-Murdock Knights (5-1) are preparing for a major district matchup with Weeping Water (3-3) Friday.
Last week, Elmwood-Murdock extended its win streak with a 65-30 thrashing of Conestoga (1-5).
“It’s great anytime you can get a win against a district opponent,” Elmwood-Murdock head coach Lance Steffen said. “ The theme this year for our kids has been being 1-0 by the end of every week, and that was our focus going in.”
After a slow start to the game, both teams lit up the scoreboard in the second quarter with 44 combined points. The Knights held on to a 29-22 lead at halftime.
“Conestoga was really ready to go,” Steffen said. “We had a few special teams breakdowns and a couple defensive breakdowns that [Conestoga] certainly capitalized on, but I was proud of the way our guys hung in there and continued to make plays, continued to stay focused and stay in the moment and come out on top.”
It was a tale of two halves, though, as Elmwood-Murdock put the hammer down out of the break, outscoring the Cougars 28-8 in the third quarter.
The high point total is nothing new for the Knights, as they’re averaging a whopping 61.7 points per game through six games.
“We’ve got an experienced group [on offense],” Steffen said. “Each and every game starts and ends up front for us. If we can dictate the terms at the line of scrimmage, we’ve got a pretty good chance every game.”
Cade Hosier remained the team’s bellcow on the ground, while Reid Fletcher got the aerial attack going with Henry Coleman and Riley Wilson both racking up over 100 receiving yards.
“It helps when you have special guys carrying the ball, throwing the ball and catching the ball,” Steffen said.
Elmwood-Murdock will look to continue its trend of prolific offense when it takes on Weeping Water Friday.
After an 0-3 start, Weeping Water has flipped the script on the 2022 season with three straight wins to open district play.
“I’ve been really impressed with Weeping Water on film,” Steffen said. “They started slow with a heck of a schedule, they had some big graduations from last year but they’ve come along really nicely. They find ways to get their playmakers in space and their scheme is tough for anybody to try to stop.”
Just like the Knights, the Indians have averaged just over 60 points per game in its three district games. Weeping Water boasts a versatile attack, led by backfield duo Keegan McDonald and Sayler Rhodes.
“[Weeping Water’s offense] is dynamic and they’ve got a bunch of playmakers,” Steffen said. “The key for us is just doing our job. Reading our keys, being assigned sound… just doing our job each and every play without mental breaks or mental lapses. That’s our focus.
Elmwood-Murdock also enters with an undefeated district record, making Friday’s game a de facto title bout in Nebraska 8-player District 1.
“At the beginning of the season, you hope you’re playing in meaningful games,” Steffen said. “This is certainly one of those, with district championship implications and, if you dare look past that, playoff implications as well.”
Elmwood-Murdock hosts Weeping Water Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Steffen below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.