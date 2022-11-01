(Elmwood/Murdock) -- Elmwood-Murdock football never put their focus too far ahead this football season.
The Knights (9-1), who will play in a Class D1 state quarterfinal on Friday at undefeated North Platte St. Patrick’s (10-0), made most of their goals week to week.
“We’ve been on a 1-0 theme every week,” Coach Lance Steffen told KMA Sports. “That’s been our message all year, and I truly think our coaching staff and kids have bought into that.”
Following a Week 3 loss to Palmyra, Coach Steffen’s team has gone 1-0 every week. They finished the regular season on a five-game win streak and then passed their first two playoff tests with Plainview and Hi-Line.
“You know that the playoffs are going to come,” Steffen added. “You know that the postseason is there, and everybody dreams. But as far as goals, we had goals to be undefeated at home and to win a district championship. To do that you’ve got to go 1-0 every week. That’s been our focus.”
That focus has paid off as the Knights have scored 605 points, relying on winning the line of scrimmage and leaning on significant team speed. Senior Cade Hosier is closing in on 2,000 yards on the year, posting 100-yard rushing games in nine contests on his way to 1,852 yards and 31 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Reid Fletcher is also close to a 1,000-1,000 season, as he’s thrown for 1,508 yards, rushed for 914 and accounted for 35 offensive touchdowns.
Unsurprisingly, both Fletcher and Hosier had big games in their most recent win, a 50-30 triumph over Hi-Line. Fletcher passed for 168 yards, rushed for 27 and had four total touchdowns while Hosier went for 148 yards and four scores.
“Hi-Line was probably one of the fastest teams we’ve played,” Steffen said. “They had an absolute stud that played some running back and some slot that we really had to account for defensively. It took us a half to get there. We did a lot better job in the second half executing on defense. We came out slow on offense, but that’s why you play four quarters of it.”
Up next for Elmwood-Murdock is their first road trip of the postseason to face the top-seeded team in the D1 bracket. North Platte St. Patrick’s is making their 29th postseason appearance with a large majority of them coming in 11-Player, which they won state championships in 1984 (C1), 1985 (C1) and 2004 (C2).
“It’s a pretty solid team top to bottom,” Steffen said. “They are led by their lines. Both the offensive and defensive lines have really impressed me on film. Their best skill player (junior Jackson Roberts) went down at the end of the regular season, and they’ve had to make adjustments. But those adjustments in the backfield are pretty easy to make when you have a line like they do.”
Like Elmwood-Murdock, North Platte St. Patrick’s has been dominant in their wins, averaging 54.7 points per game while allowing just 12.6. However, the Knights are bringing some four-quarter experience with them into the quarterfinal, and that’s something that proved to be the difference in their most recent win.
“I don’t know if they’ve seen the team speed like we have,” Steffen said. “They definitely haven’t had to play a full four quarters. You don’t know how much stock to put into that. On Friday night, you could tell (Hi-Line) hadn’t played a four-quarter game because when the fourth quarter rolled around they were gassed, and we were not.
“Anytime you’re playing a great team like St. Pat’s, you want to make it come down to the final quarter and execute in that space. That’s somewhere we have experience, and they don’t.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Steffen in the audio file below.