(Elmwood) -- One year removed from a remarkable run to the state tournament, the Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team is back in Lincoln.
This year's appearance doesn't surprise anyone, though, as the Knights enter as the No. 1 seed in Class D1.
"We're excited," said Coach Paul Dwyer. "Coming into the season, we thought we would have a good chance (to get back to state). The kids are excited, and the community is excited to back them. We are hoping for a good run in Lincoln."
Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) reached the state tournament with a dominant 58-28 win over McCool in a district final.
"Coming into that, we thought we had a size matchup inside," Dwyer said. "We were able to exploit that early in the game, and we thought we could pressure them. That allowed us to get some transition baskets early in the game, and that allowed us to relax and get into the flow of the game. It was a good performance by us."
The Knights entered last season's state tournament with a 12-11 record and fell to eventual state runner-up Pleasanton in the first round. However, their state tournament trip came with a young group, setting the foundation for this year's stellar season.
"We were fairly young last year," Dwyer said. "It wasn't a pleasant surprise, but the girls on the floor are competitors. That's been our biggest thing. We've carried that competitiveness. The experience of last year set the table for this year."
Lexi Bacon (11.1 PPG), Brenna Schmidt (11.0 PPG) and Tatum Backemeyer (8.6 PPG) have been among the key contributors to the Knights.
"We've been lucky," Coach Dwyer said. "We've had a number of girls with athletic ability, and we have a little bit of depth. We play about eight."
The Knights hope to use their depth to their advantage on Tuesday when they face Cedar Catholic. The Trojans enter the state tournament with a 13-15 record, but Coach Dwyer isn't paying attention to that.
"There's two things that jump. Number one is their experience. The schedule they play is hard, and they always play their basketball at the end of the year. They have athletes on the floor and really good shooters. They pose a lot of problems with their athleticism, and their record is not indicative of how good they are."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports on Twitter from Elmwood-Murdock/Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.
Check out the full interview with Coach Dwyer below.