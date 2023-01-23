(KMAland) -- The brackets have been released for the upcoming East Central Nebraska Conference Tournaments.
On the girls side, Elmwood-Murdock is the top seed. They will host Johnson County Central to start the tournament. Weeping Water travels to Freeman, Auburn hosts Palmyra and Falls City faces Mead.
The girls quarterfinals will be on Monday, January 30th with the semifinals on February 2nd and the finals on February 4th.
For the boys quarterfinals, Weeping Water travels to Freeman, Palmyra hosts Elmwood-Murdock, Auburn welcomes Johnson County Central and Falls City goes to Mead.
The boys semifinals will be on Friday and the finals on Saturday. The top two remaining seeds will host the semifinals while the championships are in Weeping Water.
View the full brackets below.