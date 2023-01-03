(Elmwood) -- An impressive showing at their home tournament has given the Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team some much-needed confidence as they head into a rigorous four-game stretch.
The Knights (7-2) took care of business at home last week, dispatching Concordia and Logan View-Scribner-Snyder to win the Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament.
"We stressed playing with a ton of energy," Coach Paul Dwyer said. "We tried to rotate our bench deeper than we have. That's what I was the most happy with. We played with great energy for two days, which is a trait of this team so far."
The Knights came into the year tasked with replacing four of their five starters from last year's state tournament team. It has looked different, but the results have stayed consistent.
"We knew we had enough experience coming back," Dwyer said. "We just had to fill in the pieces. We're definitely a different style of team this year. We have the tendency to pressure and push tempo more than we have in the past. The girls bought into the process and put in a lot of time to get themselves ready for this fall."
Junior Tatum Backemeyer has a team-high 15.9 points per game, and Jordan Vogler (6.8 PPG) and Laney Frahm provide some offensive firepower with 6.5 points per contest. Vogler also leads their rebounding efforts with 7.1 boards per game, and Frahm serves as their distributor with 5.1 assist per game.
Ella Zierot is the lone returning starter from last year. She averages 2.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 assists per game.
"We've got good athletes," Dwyer said. "We don't play anybody taller than 5'8, but we've got athletes. We put pressure on people and see if we can get out in transition."
Rebounding, continuing their ball pressure and more consistent shooting are priorities for the Knights as they move forward.
The Knights have a gauntlet awaiting them. They face defending D2 state champion Falls City Sacred Heart on Tuesday, followed by contests with Weeping Water (Thursday), Conestoga (January 13th) and Parkview Christian (January 17th). Their next four opponents have a combined record of 26-8.
"We want to compete for the 32 minutes we're on the floor," Dwyer said. "We have a tough two weeks of games without a ton of practice time. We have to be on point and compete every night. We need to execute better than we have in the half-court because some of these games will be half-court style games."
Click below to hear more with Coach Dwyer.