(Elmwood) -- The Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball program heads to state for the first time in 11 years on Wednesday.
Despite a record that hovered around .500 most of the season, the Knights (12-11) feel they are one of the most tournament-tested teams in the Class D1 field.
“We’ve played one of the more difficult schedules in our class,” Coach Paul Dwyer told KMA Sports. “We thought what we did in the regular season put us in a position come postseason time playing schools more our size would be beneficial for us.”
Coach Dwyer’s team has played the best of the best with seven of their 11 losses coming to state tournament teams. Two others came against one of Class C1’s top squads Malcolm, which was upset in a district final as the top seed.
“We’ve come together,” Dwyer said. “Defensively, we’ve clamped down and had some kids make some real timely shots for us. It’s been a good run.”
The Knights advanced to the school’s sixth state tournament thanks to a 33-30 win in a district final over North Platte St. Patrick’s.
“We felt pretty good about the matchup,” Dwyer said. “We thought if we could guard the 3-point line we’d be in pretty good shape, and that’s what we were able to do most of the game. After getting through (not scoring) in the third quarter, we felt we could get a shot or two to drop. A couple free throws late were able to clinch it.”
With their trip to state solidified, Elmwood-Murdock will now play as the No. 8 seed on Wednesday at 11:00 AM against top-seeded Pleasanton, which enters the tournament at 25-1 and are the defending state champions.
“They’re a traditional power out there,” Dwyer said. “They have everybody back from (last year’s team), and they were the volleyball champions. They present a lot of issues size-wise, and they have an All-State point guard. Their inside game is real good, they like to pressure you and they’re going to get out and really guard you.
“You better be able to handle pressure. That will be one of our focuses and hopefully to take care of their inside game a little bit.”
Grant Hansen will be at Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday morning providing updates throughout the day on Twitter @hansen15_hansen. Listen to the full interview with Coach Dwyer below.