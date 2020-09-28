(Elmwood) -- Elmwood-Murdock football has bounced back from a 1-2 start with a pair of victories over the last two weeks.
The Knights (3-2 overall, 1-0 D1-1) overcame a slow start this past Friday evening in taking a 35-18 win over Omaha Brownell Talbot.
“It was a tale of two halves for us,” Coach Lance Steffen told KMA Sports. “We didn’t quite get on track in the first half, and they had a good game plan for us coming in. In the second half, I thought we played harder, executed better and made the adjustments happen on the field.”
Nine seniors make up this year’s Elmwood-Murdock roster, and it was that group that pushed them to their latest victory. Noah Arent had a strong game with a 24-yard touchdown run on offense and a 26-yard pick-six on defense.
“The seniors have created a great culture for some of our younger guys,” Steffen said. “There are lot of sophomores and seniors on this roster. It’s kind of an odd dynamic, but our seniors have been great leaders.”
The win over Brownell Talbot is just step one in what looks to be a two-step process in trying to claim a district crown. The second step comes this Friday when they take a trip to Weeping Water with a district championship likely on the line.
“Our first goal is to win a district championship every year,” Steffen added. “That started (on Friday) with Brownell Talbot. (Weeping Water) is going to be a challenge for us. It’s two pretty evenly-matched teams on paper.”
The Indians (4-1, 2-0) rolled to a third straight victory in Week 5, taking a 60-14 rout of Cedar Bluffs.
“They’ve got a lot of guys that are multiple year starters,” Steffen said. “A lot of really smart, really physical players that are very well-coached. We’re looking forward to Friday night, not just because of district play, but also because they’re 10 miles down the road. Playing Weeping Water always matters to us.”
Junior quarterback Hunter Mortimer has been a dynamic dual-threat for Weeping Water. He had posted 330 yards passing and 354 yards rushing over the course of the first four games. Slowing him down will likely be key for Elmwood-Murdock this week.
“They’ve got some heavy hitters on the offensive side of the ball,” Steffen noted. “We’ve got to dominate the line of scrimmage and impose our will. Be aggressive on defense. If we can get to them early we could have a lot of success, but when they get in the open field and get going they’re tough to bring down.”
