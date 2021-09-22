(Murdock) -- Elmwood-Murdock rode their offense and some late game defense to a second victory in four tries this season in week four. The Knights (2-2 overall) took a 64-34 win over East Butler.
“Finally came closer to playing four quarters of good football,” Elmwood-Murdock head coach Lance Steffen told KMA Sports. “We’re starting to come around. We’re a pretty young team, and I thought the fourth quarter was a real turning point for us. Going forward, being able to hold a pass-first offense like East Butler to zero yards passing in the quarter was a big deal for us.”
After a slow start, the Knights put up 20 points in the second period to lead 27-14 at halftime. The game was still up for grabs into the fourth, but Coach Steffen’s team outscored the Tigers 25-8 to pull away for the 30-point win.
One of the team’s top players throughout the season has been junior back Cade Hosier, who is already over 1,000 yards rushing this season through four games.
“Cade’s a special dude,” Steffen said. “He’s our strongest kid, he’s our fastest kid and might be our most dedicated kid. He won’t say two words about himself unless you make him. He’s a great kid and a great leader, and he’s come a long ways from starting as a freshman to now breaking tackles, cutting back and at the top of everybody’s scouting report.”
The Knights move into the most important part of their schedule this week when they open Class D1 District 1 play against Omaha Brownell-Talbot (2-2, 1-0). The Raiders won their own district opening game last Friday when they stormed past Cedar Bluffs for a 38-8 win.
Brownell-Talbot boasts a strong run game with 751 yards through the first four games. Senior Karl Grafelman leads the way with 343 yards and eight touchdowns while junior James Music has 249 yards and three scores.
“The first goal of any team I’ve coached is to win a district championship,” Steffen said. “Brownell-Talbot graduated a lot, but they challenged us. I think they’re very well-coached, and they do a lot of things we’re going to have to rep a lot in practice.”
Brownell-Talbot will be looking for a third consecutive victory, as they followed a pair of losses to Stanton and Palmyra with a 52-30 win over Omaha Christian Academy before the most recent victory.
“Both sides of the ball, we’ve got to win the battle up front,” Steffen said. “Defensively, we’ve got to neutralize their ability to get off the ball with our line. In most of our games, when we’ve played well it’s because our line has been playing well. I think that’s really the biggest key for us.”
Elmwood-Murdock travels to Omaha Brownell-Talbot.