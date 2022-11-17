(KMAland) -- The East Central Nebraska Conference released their All-Conference volleyball honors on Thursday.
Elmwood-Murdock had a league-high two first team selections with the designations of Jordan Vogler and Tatum Backemeyer.
Ashley Beethe (Johnson County Central), Maddie Busch (Palmyra), RaeAnn Thompson (Falls City) and Olivia Swanson (Auburn) were also on the First Team.
Libbie Ball (Palmyra), Lainey Frahm (Elmwood-Murdock), Arely Cabrales (Johnson County Central), Rylie Hale-Keller (Palmyra) and Lexi Brewer (Falls City) were chosen to the Second Team.
Third Team designations went to Sammi Burch (Weeping Water) and Ashleigh Kirkendall (Falls City).
Rylie Walter (Palmyra), Madison Justesen (Elmwood-Murdock), Charley Hanes (Elmwood-Murdock), Sunnie Rother (Johnson County Central), Kallie Brack (Weeping Water), Annie Backemeyer (Elmwood-Murdock), Reece McNeely (Falls City), Bailee Sterup (Johnson County Central), Haylie Vollman (Palmyra), Alexis Mogensen (Weeping Water), Brinkley McAdams (Weeping Water), Emma Hyde (Auburn) and Harley Lubben (Johnson County Central) were honorable mentions.
View the full teams below.
PREVIOUS 2022 KMALAND POSTSEASON AWARDS
Missouri Class 3 District 16 Volleyball
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
Missouri River Conference Volleyball
275 Conference Volleyball & Football
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 10 Football
Midland Empire Conference Softball
Class 8-Player District 8 Football
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball
Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball
Midland Empire Conference Volleyball
Bluegrass Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 9 Football
Nebraska Capitol Conference Volleyball
Nebraska Class C-1 District 1 Football
Trailblazer Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 7 Football
Midland Empire Conference Boys Soccer