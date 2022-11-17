Elmwood-Murdock Knights
Photo: Elmwood-Murdock

(KMAland) -- The East Central Nebraska Conference released their All-Conference volleyball honors on Thursday. 

Elmwood-Murdock had a league-high two first team selections with the designations of Jordan Vogler and Tatum Backemeyer. 

Ashley Beethe (Johnson County Central), Maddie Busch (Palmyra), RaeAnn Thompson (Falls City) and Olivia Swanson (Auburn) were also on the First Team. 

Libbie Ball (Palmyra), Lainey Frahm (Elmwood-Murdock), Arely Cabrales (Johnson County Central), Rylie Hale-Keller (Palmyra) and Lexi Brewer (Falls City) were chosen to the Second Team. 

Third Team designations went to Sammi Burch (Weeping Water) and Ashleigh Kirkendall (Falls City). 

Rylie Walter (Palmyra), Madison Justesen (Elmwood-Murdock), Charley Hanes (Elmwood-Murdock), Sunnie Rother (Johnson County Central), Kallie Brack (Weeping Water), Annie Backemeyer (Elmwood-Murdock), Reece McNeely (Falls City), Bailee Sterup (Johnson County Central), Haylie Vollman (Palmyra), Alexis Mogensen (Weeping Water), Brinkley McAdams (Weeping Water), Emma Hyde (Auburn) and Harley Lubben (Johnson County Central) were honorable mentions. 

View the full teams below. 

Download PDF 2022 ECNC All-Conference VB.pdf

