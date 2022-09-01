(Elmwood/Murdock) -- Elmwood-Murdock football was unstoppable during their opening-week win over long-time power Falls City Sacred Heart. The Knights (1-0) scored a 95-44 win to raise eyebrows across the state.
“A lot did go right,” Coach Lance Steffen told KMA Sports about the win. “We played a pretty clean game as far as penalties and turnovers were concerned. I felt like our offensive line going into the game had several more years of experience starting. (Sacred Heart) graduated a heck of a group from last year, and I think that is where the game was probably won. Up front and controlling the line of scrimmage.”
While there were plenty of standouts on the Elmwood-Murdock side, senior running back Cade Hosier had the game of a lifetime. Hosier rushed for 317 yards and six touchdowns on just 14 carries.
“Cade’s the headliner, for sure,” Coach Steffen said. “He only had 14 carries, but it felt like every one of them was popping. That’s probably the growth I’ve seen from the last year. Every carry, he’s not just thinking he has to take it to this hole. He’s thinking about the block, who’s lining up in this hole and what cut he has to make. There’s some pre-snap stuff he’s aware of, and I think that comes with four years of experience.”
Not everything went right on Friday evening, according to Coach Steffen. The defense did allow 44 points, but that might be more aligned with opportunity for the Irish and lots of time on the field for the Knights.
“We had some mistakes, especially in the secondary,” Steffen said, “but I think they’re easy to clean up. We had some blown coverage assignments and just finding those run fits on the edge plays are things we can correct. We gave up 44 points, but the amount of time they were on the field, I think they doubled up our play total. So, to have that kind of stress on you and continue to perform, I thought the defense played really well for a Week 1 game.”
With their first big test of the season out of the way, Elmwood-Murdock now prepares for another tough matchup against a strong Freeman team. The Falcons picked up a 48-20 win over Lourdes Central Catholic last Friday.
“Freeman is a good team, too,” Coach Steffen said. “They’re a pretty senior dominant team, and their headliner is Carter Ruse.”
A senior quarterback, Ruse completed 6-of-9 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 140 and two more scores to lead Freeman in the win.
“We have to know where he’s at at all times,” Steffen said. “That’s on offense and defense. He’s a great player and leader, and you can tell that on film without even knowing the kid. They are definitely a good team, and we’re looking forward to an opportunity to playing another good team here in Week 2. This time at our place.”
The name of the game – just as it was in Week 1 – will be on the line of scrimmage, says Coach Steffen.
“It all starts up front for us,” he said. “Controlling the line of scrimmage is a big thing for the way we want to play football. We’ve got some good guys to do it. They have some beasts up front, especially on the defensive line, and we’re going to have our hands full getting that ready.”
Kent Larsen will have reports from Elmwood-Murdock/Freeman on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. The Week 2 coverage begins at 6:20 and continues to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.