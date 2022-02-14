Falls City Sacred Heart

(Omaha) -- The Elmwood-Murdock and Falls City Sacred Heart girls are still the top teams in their respective classes of the latest girls state basketball rankings released by the Omaha World-Herald. 

The Knights are No. 1 in Class D-1 while Sacred Heart is the top team in D-2. 

Syracuse and Sterling also crack the top 10 at No. 9 in Class C-1 and No. 5 in D-2, respectively. 

View the list of KMAland Nebraska schools and their rankings below or the complete rankings here

CLASS C-1 

9. Syracuse (same0

CLASS D-1

1. Elmwood-Murdock (same)

CLASS D-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart (same) 

5. Sterling (up 1) 

