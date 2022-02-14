(Omaha) -- The Elmwood-Murdock and Falls City Sacred Heart girls are still the top teams in their respective classes of the latest girls state basketball rankings released by the Omaha World-Herald.
The Knights are No. 1 in Class D-1 while Sacred Heart is the top team in D-2.
Syracuse and Sterling also crack the top 10 at No. 9 in Class C-1 and No. 5 in D-2, respectively.
View the list of KMAland Nebraska schools and their rankings below or the complete rankings here.
CLASS C-1
9. Syracuse (same0
CLASS D-1
1. Elmwood-Murdock (same)
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart (same)
5. Sterling (up 1)