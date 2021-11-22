(Elmwood) -- Elmwood-Murdock volleyball star Brenna Schmidt didn’t know how good she was until Kansas State came through with an offer. Early this month, Schmidt made good on that offer in signing with the Wildcats.
“It’s really exciting,” Schmidt told KMA Sports. “It’s kind of the epitome of all my dreams. Playing in college has been a dream of mine since I was little. Now, it’s officially official.”
Schmidt – a member of the KMAland All-Nebraska Volleyball Team – put together an impressive season in leading the Knights to a fourth-place finish in Class D1.
“They actually invited me to a clinic,” Schmidt told KMA Sports of the process in choosing K-State. “Things just clicked for me. I liked the coaches, the campus and the coaches liked me. They kept recruiting me for a few months, and I verbally committed in July.”
The 6-foot-5 middle averaged 5.4 kills per set while hitting .346 for the season. She also posted 132 blocks, averaging 1.3 per set during a dominant senior season.
“(Kansas State) feels like home,” Schmidt added. “It’s different from home, obviously, but it feels like a place I could see myself growing up the next four years.”
Listen to much more with Schmidt from Monday’s Upon Further Review in the full interview posted below.