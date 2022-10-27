(Elmwood) -- The ground game of Elmwood-Murdock remained fierce last Thursday night, allowing for at least one more state playoff home game for the Knights.
Coach Lance Steffen’s team rolled to their sixth consecutive win with a 59-26 rout of Plainview, moving them to 8-1 on the year and into round two of the Class D1 state playoffs.
“We preach owning the line of scrimmage and winning the battle up front,” Coach Steffen told KMA Sports. “I think we did that.”
The stats don’t disagree. In all, Elmwood-Murdock averaged 9.3 yards per carry, scored seven touchdowns on the ground and had 443 yards rushing. Senior quarterback Reid Fletcher had 203 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while also throwing for 198 yards and two additional scores.
“(Reid) went off,” Steffen said. “He read the option well, ran tough and we blocked well up front.”
In addition, fellow senior Cade Hosier had another big game with 192 yards and a touchdown on 19 totes. In the receiving game, another senior – Henry Coleman – had three receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Hosier also had a receiving touchdown while finishing with 55 yards on two grabs.
“You’ll take a playoff win in front of anybody’s crowd, but it’s neat to do that at home,” Steffen added. “It’s like I said last week, it’s a body of work to get that opportunity to host a playoff game. Now, we’ve got another chance to host another playoff game, and I’m proud of the boys and the body of work they’ve put forward to earn that right.”
The Knights are the No. 8 seed in the 16-team D1 playoff field and will welcome in No. 9 seeded Hi-Line (8-1) for a 5:00 start on Friday.
“They’ve got tremendous speed,” Steffen said. “They’ve probably got the best linemen we’ll see all year or at least to this point. They’ve got a guy in Ryker Evans, who does a little bit of everything. He is a matchup problem for just about anybody he plays against. We’re going to have our hands full trying to prepare and slow down their offense.”
Evans has 1,188 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 10.2 yards per carry and 132.0 yards per game on the season. Hi-Line has run off seven straight victories, including a 52-16 opening-round triumph over Arapahoe.
“We’ve got to know where (Evans) is at,” Steffen concluded. “We’ve got to know what he’s doing. His alignment is dictating some of the things they want to do with their offense.”
And finally, Coach Steffen goes back to the goal each and every week that has led to a winning formula more often than not this year.
“It’s winning the line of scrimmage,” he said. “Both offensively and defensively. If we can take care of that, as we have up to this point this year, I think we’ll be in a good place.”
Truman Wood will have coverage from Murdock on Friday evening. Listen to all of KMA’s coverage this Friday from 6:20 to 11:00 on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Check out the full interview with Coach Steffen below.