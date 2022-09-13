(Elmwood) -- The Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team has worked through some early-season growing pains to produce a four-match win streak.
The Knights started the year 0-2, but they currently sit at 8-5 after a 4-1 performance at Saturday's Malcolm Tournament with wins over Centennial, Ashland-Greenwood, Fairbury and Scotus Central Catholic.
"I'm proud of the girls," Coach Nichole Justesen said. "They've developed some unity. We have a lot of moving pieces, but they're helping each other out and encouraging each other to continue to push forward. Our focus is playing for one and resiliency. It's about pushing through in the long run."
Elmwood-Murdock lost five seniors from last year's state semifinalist team, including their top three leaders in kills.
It took their offense a bit to get rolling, but Justesen says it's progressing.
"We lost some matches because our hitting percentage was negative," she said. "We just had to learn some control. Our biggest growth has been keeping the ball in play and learning to read the court.
Senior Jordan Vogler leads Elmwood-Murdock's offense with 5.4 kills per set.
"Jordan has been phenomenal for us," Justesen said.
Annie Backemeyer, Charlie Hanes and Brooke Goudie have also contributed to the Knights' attack while the offense runs through setter Lainey Frahm. Frahm has handed out 8.4 assists per set.
The Knights hope they can continue building off their recent success with more efficient offense.
"The biggest thing is a positive hitting percentage with less errors," Justesen said. "Our biggest obstacle right now is unforced errors. Our errors are what impact how we move forward."
Elmwood-Murdock returns to action Tuesday in a triangular with Louisville and Conestoga. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Justesen.