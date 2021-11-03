(Elmwood) -- Elmwood-Murdock volleyball makes their first state tournament appearance in seven years on Thursday.
The Knights (22-9) enter the Class D1 field as the No. 7 seed and will square off with a familiar foe in East Central Nebraska Conference rival and second-seeded Mead (27-4). Elmwood-Murdock lost to the Raiders in straight sets back on September 30th.
“We need to do a better job of finding a hole,” Elmwood-Murdock coach Nichole Justesen said of their next shot at Mead. “We played a lot of hit the ball wherever there was a body. We need to capitalize on their mistakes. There were a number of times we sent a free ball over because they sent us a free ball, and we just weren’t ready. We’ve had three games where serving has not been great, and those are three games that we lost. That is another thing we will focus on.”
The journey to this year’s state tournament has been an interesting one for the Knights. They lost their first round of subdistrict play to Archbishop Bergan (another state qualifier), but they were able to snag a wild card before a district championship sweep of Alma.
“Before we entered subdistricts, we knew it was going to be tough,” Justesen said. “We knew we didn’t execute like we needed to against (Bergan). They did exactly what we scouted them to do, but we just didn’t execute. We had a few mental breakdowns, and when you look at the stats, it was the serving that really hurt us in the outcome of the game.”
The Knights will look to avoid any serving issues on Thursday because any serve in means they might have the chance to get the ball to their star Brenna Schmidt. The 6-foot-5 Kansas State commit has been a dominant force in her senior season, averaging 5.5 kills per set while hitting .361 efficiency.
Fellow seniors Bailey Frahm and Lexi Bacon are averaging 2.1 and 1.7 kills per set, and sophomore Laney Frahm and senior Sela Rekli have passed out 5.0 and 4.2 assists per set, respectively. Sophomore libero Tatum Backemeyer leads the back row with 6.0 digs per set, and Schmidt predictably has been a force at the net with 118 blocks or 1.4 per set.
“(Schmidt) is a phenomenal player,” Justesen said. “She reads the ball really well. (Bailey Frahm) also reads the ball really well. We set our middles a lot so they are in movement a lot. They’ve learned to work in and out of system as far as where to place the ball.”
With plenty of firepower, Coach Justesen hopes her team will take a loose mentality into the state tournament.
“We’re just going by how we’ve done the whole season,” she said. “Commit, focus, finish. You’ve got to commit to the ball, you’ve got to commit to your teammates. Focus on the game and know you’re going to have mistakes. And then finish. We don’t have anything to lose. We’re the seven seed and only going up. We might as well put it all out there.”
Elmwood-Murdock/Mead is slated to begin at 1:00 PM on Thursday afternoon at the Pinnacle Bank Arena South Court. Listen to the full interview with Coach Justesen below.