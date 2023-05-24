(Elmwood) -- Elmwood-Murdock senior Cade Hosier saved the best performance for the last one of his track career.
After two state championships at last week's Class C State Meet, Hosier is the 2023 KMAland Nebraska Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Hosier claimed titles in the long jump and triple jump, bringing a gratifying end to a stellar career that endured a rollercoaster senior campaign.
"It's been an up and down season," Hosier said. "It started off not where I wanted to be, but I knew I could get where I wanted to be. I had a hamstring pull, but it healed up fine."
Battling through the injury impacted some of Hosier's results throughout the year.
"I wanted to PR," he said. "It was frustrating. I wanted to jump as far as I could, but sometimes, you just can't. Thank God I was able to do it at state. There was no better place to do it."
Hosier came into state healthy and motivated.
"I was ready," he said. "I felt good. It was my last week. I wanted to do everything I could to get a good result. I'm glad with how it turned out. I can't ask for much more."
Hosier jumped 45-09.75 to win the triple jump and 22-00.50 in the long jump. Those jumps were redemption for Hosier. He won state titles in both events as a sophomore but finished second (triple jump) and 11th (long jump) last year.
"There was some motivation there," he said. "(Last year) I was stressed because there were some expectations put on me."
Motivation was the name of the game for Hosier at the state meet.
"It can be tough," he said. "It's hard to find that motivation within yourself. It's happened to me. I've gotten done and haven't done my best, but (the state meet) gives that extra push you need to do your best. I had that."
The championship close to his career was the way Hosier would have drawn it up.
"I can't think of a better way to go out," he said. "It was gratifying. It's caused me to look back and think of everything that went right in that moment. Sometimes, you think, 'why do I deserve something like this?' I couldn't be more appreciative of how this turned out."
Hosier joins Sterling's Macy Richardson as recipients of this award. Hear the full interview.