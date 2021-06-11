(Woodbine) -- Exira-EHK's 12th win of the season and seventh in Rolling Valley Conference action was a dominant 10-0 triumph over Woodbine on Friday night in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We'll take that," Coach Andrea Nulle said. "It was a really good night tonight. I think it is a big win. Anytime you win decisively, it puts a lot of confidence in us and fear in the other teams."
Junior pitcher Macy Emgarten stole the show with six shutout innings that featured seven strikeouts, only four hits and one walk.
"I felt good in the circle," she said. "I felt like I was throwing hard, and my catching was awesome."
"Macy did great," Coach Nulle said. "She was hitting her spots and hitting on all cylinders. That was good to see. She's a good pitcher, and we are lucky to have her in the circle."
The Spartans scored one run in the first inning on a passed ball but did not cross home again until the fourth when they mounted three more to push their lead to 4-0.
Neither team got anything going in the fifth, but Exira-EHK caught fire in the sixth with six runs off three hits to extend the lead to 10-0. Woodbine was unable to score in the sixth, bringing the game to a premature end.
The Spartans rattled Woodbine's eighth-grade pitcher Charlie Pryor, who entered the game with 109 strikeouts and a 0.56 ERA.
"My girls stayed aggressive and hungry at the plate," Nulle said. "We knew we were seeing a good pitcher. I told my girls to stay aggressive because she's had a lot of success when she gets ahead in the count. The girls responded to that and didn't get too deep in the count very often.
Two of the Spartans' 10 total hits came with their early-count aggression, as Shay Burmeister and Mollie Rasmussen started innings with one-pitch hits.
"We can do a lot more when we get our leadoff on," Nulle said. "That threat puts the defense on edge."
Burmeister, Rasmussen, Kate Hansen and Gemini Goodwin had two hits apiece while Alisa Partridge and Hannah Nelson also recorded hits. Burmeister's two hits totaled two RBIs, Hansen also brought across two runs. Burmeister, Rasmussen, Goodwin and Hailey Bieker scored two runs each.
Woodbine's four hits came from Jordan Butrick, Grace Moores, Alexa Steinkuhler and Nicole Hoefer. The Tigers (11-3, 6-2) return to action on Monday against CAM.
The win bumps Exira-EHK to 12-3 overall and 7-0 in Rolling Valley Conference games.
"I expect some good battles as we go through the conference a second time," Nulle said. "But to go through the conference the first time without a loss is huge."
They return Saturday against ACGC.
