(KMAland) -- The Rolling Valley Conference honored four players as unanimous First Team softball choices with the release of their postseason awards on Tuesday morning.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s pitcher Macy Emgarten and infielder Shay Burmeister, West Harrison pitcher Emily McIntosh and Woodbine outfielder Grace Moores were picked unanimously to the first team by the league’s coaches.
Others on the first team included catcher Haley Koch (West Harrison), infielders Miranda Garcia (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Mallory Behnken (CAM) and Jordan Butrick (Woodbine), outfielders Alisa Partridge (Exira/EHK) and Jamie Hausman (Ar-We-Va) and utility players Charlie Pryor (Woodbine) and Halle Murray (Whiting).
The second team picks:
P: Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va
P: Helen Riker, CAM
C: Hannah Kraus, Ar-We-Va
IF: Molly Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
IF: Haleigh Rife, West Harrison
IF: Sara Schurke, Ar-We-Va
IF: Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard
OF: Emma Follmann, CAM
OF: Cassidy Baker, Coon Rapids-Bayard
OF: Kylie Petersen, Boyer Valley
UT: Lexi Miller, Boyer Valley
UT: Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston