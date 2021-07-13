Rolling Valley Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- The Rolling Valley Conference honored four players as unanimous First Team softball choices with the release of their postseason awards on Tuesday morning.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s pitcher Macy Emgarten and infielder Shay Burmeister, West Harrison pitcher Emily McIntosh and Woodbine outfielder Grace Moores were picked unanimously to the first team by the league’s coaches.

Others on the first team included catcher Haley Koch (West Harrison), infielders Miranda Garcia (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Mallory Behnken (CAM) and Jordan Butrick (Woodbine), outfielders Alisa Partridge (Exira/EHK) and Jamie Hausman (Ar-We-Va) and utility players Charlie Pryor (Woodbine) and Halle Murray (Whiting).

The second team picks:

P: Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va

P: Helen Riker, CAM

C: Hannah Kraus, Ar-We-Va

IF: Molly Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

IF: Haleigh Rife, West Harrison

IF: Sara Schurke, Ar-We-Va

IF: Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard

OF: Emma Follmann, CAM

OF: Cassidy Baker, Coon Rapids-Bayard

OF: Kylie Petersen, Boyer Valley

UT: Lexi Miller, Boyer Valley

UT: Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston

