(KMAland) – Four Rolling Valley Conference softball players were named unanimous first-team selections on the All-Conference Team Tuesday.
Those honors went to Exira-EHK’s Macy Emgarten (pitcher) and Shay Burmeister (infielder), Woodbine’s Charlie Pryor (pitcher) and CAM’s Marissa Spieker (catcher).
CAM had a conference-high three first-team nods, as Emma Follmann (outfielder) and Maddy Holtz (infielder) joined Spieker.
Other first-team choices included Woodbine’s Nicole Hoefer (infielder), Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Miranda McClellan (infielder) and Breeley Clayburg (utility), Glidden-Ralston’s Tiela Janssen (outfielder) and Vanessa Koehler (utility) and Ar-We-Va’s Jamie Hausman (outfielder).
View the full list of RVC honorees below.
1st Team:
P-Macy Emgarten (Exira EHK)***
P-Charlie Pryor (Woodbine)***
C-Marissa Spieker (CAM)***
INF-Shay Burmeister (Exira EHK)***
INF-Miranda McClellan (Coon Rapids)
INF-Nicole Hoefer (Woodbine)
INF-Mady Holtz (CAM)
OF-Emma Follman (CAM)
OF-Tiela Janssen (Glidden Ralston)
OF-Jamie Hausman (Ar-We-Va)
UTL-Vanessa Koehler (Glidden Ralston)
UTL-Breeley Clayburg (Coon Rapids)
2nd Team
P-Emma Hart (Coon Rapids)
P-Mackenzie Dumbaugh (Boyer Valley)
C-Leah Cooper (Boyer Valley)
INF-Mallory Behnken (CAM)
INF-Danyelle Hikins (Boyer Valley)
INF-Kassidy Wenck (Glidden Ralston)
INF-Molly Rasmussen (Exira EHK)
OF-Alisa Partridge (Exira EHK)
OF-Nicole Sherer (Woodbine)
OF-Lacie Davis (Coon Rapids)
UTL-Anna Hart (Coon Rapids)
UTL-Maria Puck (Boyer Valley)
*** -- unanimous choice