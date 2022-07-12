Macy Emgarten
Macy Emgarten, Exira-EHK

(KMAland) – Four Rolling Valley Conference softball players were named unanimous first-team selections on the All-Conference Team Tuesday.

Those honors went to Exira-EHK’s Macy Emgarten (pitcher) and Shay Burmeister (infielder), Woodbine’s Charlie Pryor (pitcher) and CAM’s Marissa Spieker (catcher).

CAM had a conference-high three first-team nods, as Emma Follmann (outfielder) and Maddy Holtz (infielder) joined Spieker.

Other first-team choices included Woodbine’s Nicole Hoefer (infielder), Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Miranda McClellan (infielder) and Breeley Clayburg (utility), Glidden-Ralston’s Tiela Janssen (outfielder) and Vanessa Koehler (utility) and Ar-We-Va’s Jamie Hausman (outfielder).

View the full list of RVC honorees below.

1st Team: 

P-Macy Emgarten (Exira EHK)*** 

P-Charlie Pryor (Woodbine)***

C-Marissa Spieker (CAM)***

INF-Shay Burmeister (Exira EHK)***

INF-Miranda McClellan (Coon Rapids)

INF-Nicole Hoefer (Woodbine) 

INF-Mady Holtz (CAM) 

OF-Emma Follman (CAM)

OF-Tiela Janssen (Glidden Ralston)

OF-Jamie Hausman (Ar-We-Va)

UTL-Vanessa Koehler (Glidden Ralston)

UTL-Breeley Clayburg (Coon Rapids)

2nd Team 

P-Emma Hart (Coon Rapids)

P-Mackenzie Dumbaugh (Boyer Valley)

C-Leah Cooper (Boyer Valley)

INF-Mallory Behnken (CAM)

INF-Danyelle Hikins (Boyer Valley) 

INF-Kassidy Wenck (Glidden Ralston)

INF-Molly Rasmussen (Exira EHK)

OF-Alisa Partridge (Exira EHK)

OF-Nicole Sherer (Woodbine)

OF-Lacie Davis (Coon Rapids) 

UTL-Anna Hart (Coon Rapids) 

UTL-Maria Puck (Boyer Valley) 

*** -- unanimous choice

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.