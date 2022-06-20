(Kimballton) -- Macy Emgarten's masterful performance led Exira-EHK to a win on Monday and handed the Spartans an outright Rolling Valley Conference title.
Emgarten posted a Senior Night to remember by striking out 19 in the 1A No. 14 Spartans' 3-1 win over Woodbine in softball action.
"I couldn't have done this without my teammates," Emgarten said. "I'm just excited we got the win. I hope we can continue this momentum and use it in the postseason."
"I thought Macy pitched really well," said Exira-EHK head coach Andrea Schwery. "We knew going into it that it was going to be a good defensive battle."
Emgarten's gem stood tall in a pitching duel between her and Woodbine's Charlie Pryor.
"By the second inning, I was ready to go," Emgarten said. "My movement pitches (were working). I kept them off the plate and got them to chase."
"She's calling her own pitches right now," Schwery said. "She knew what was working and had confidence in herself. She did a good job of changing it up and keeping them off balance. Nineteen strikeouts is a pretty good game. Maybe I take her for granted, but we expect these performances."
Emgarten surrendered just three hits on the day, two of which came in the first inning. She followed those two hits with 14 consecutive strikeouts. Emgarten kept Woodbine's hitters on their toes Monday with a bevy of pitches on the outside corner.
"Playing them last time, I knew their strengths and weaknesses," Emgarten said. "I used those against them this time."
Emgarten's run support came in the first two innings.
Mollie Rasmussen smacked an RBI double in the first to tie the contest at 1, and Gemini Goodwin broke the tie with an RBI in the second. Alisa Partridge followed one batter later with an RBI double.
Those three runs were all Exira-EHK needed as Emgarten stifled Woodbine's offense. And all three runs came on two outs.
"They know as long as there's an out to be played, they can score runners," Schwery said. "That's a good mentality to have."
Pryor struck out seven for Woodbine. The Tigers' only RBI came on a single from Nicole Hoefer in the first inning. The Tigers (15-4, 10-3) return to action on Wednesday against Ar-We-Va.
The win moves Exira-EHK to 18-2 overall and 13-0 in the RVC. The Spartans' win clinched them sole control of the conference title.
"This was a goal from the beginning," Schwery said. "We wanted to win it outright. This is good."
The Spartans return to play on Wednesday against Glidden-Ralston. Check out the full interviews with Emgarten and Coach Schwery below.