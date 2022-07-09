(Kimballton) -- The Exira-EHK softball club is looking to make the third time the charm after advancing to another regional final game in Class 1A.
The Spartans (22-3) find themselves in familiar territory once again after beating Fremont-Mills (16-15) in a semifinal, five-inning contest 11-1.
"I thought our girls came in with a lot of energy and got on top of things right from the start, especially when we had our first at bat," said Exira-EHK head coach Andrea Schwery.
The Spartans used a seven run second inning to tilt the scales in their favor early after a solo score in the first. Included in the flurry of scoring was a two-run homer from the seasoned veteran Macy Emgarten.
"We just kept passing the bat and everybody was getting hits," said Emgarten. "When I hit my home run, it was really exciting to round third and come into home and see everybody there."
Emgarten also contributed another score in the third inning to give her team the necessary total to close the curtains early on Fremont-Mills.
While she helped drive the Spartans' offensive machine, Emgarten also contributed to the defense as well. The starting pitcher fanned 11 Knights and only gave up five hits with the lone run given up.
"She did a great job of getting ahead on the count," said Coach Schwery. "We knew they wanted to bunt, and she did a great job of taking that away from them. They got us a couple times, but overall, we were able to get them out of the game plan."
Fremont-Mills got themselves on the scoreboard in the third to avoid the shutout with an RBI from Macy Mitchell. However, they were unable to get further than an average of four batters each inning and left four runners on the doorstep of crossing home.
"They had good bats and they were bunting a lot, but I just made sure to use my spins and different locations with my pitches," said Emgarten.
The Spartans now turn their attention to a place they've been before in the regional final. But for the last two seasons, it's been a place that they've left on the wrong side of. This year, Exira-EHK is hoping to lean on their experience and exorcise the ghosts of the past and come away with a bid to the state tournament.
"They've had the goal all year long to get to state and they're close now and they can feel it," said Coach Schwery. "So, I feel like the energy is going to ramp up. They know what the stakes are. They've been here before -- they know how difficult each game gets from here on out."
The Spartans will travel to Southeast Warren (22-4) on Monday night for the chance to change their fortune.
View the full interviews with Schwery and Emgarten below.