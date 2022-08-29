(Corning) -- Southwest Valley used strong finishes to sets, a high-energy approach and some nifty trips to the service line for a four-set win over Creston Monday night.
The Timberwolves left their home gym with a 25-16, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15 non-conference victory.
"I really liked the girls starting with enthusiasm," Coach Lisa Sparks said. "They had a lot of fire and spunk. They never let down."
"Our team has a lot of strengths," junior Tierney Dalton said. "It took us a bit to click. But tonight, we kept high energy and played as a team."
Other than a second set hiccup, the Timberwolves were in control for the duration of the match.
"We hit their weaknesses," senior setter Ryanne Mullen said. "When they played deep, we hit short. And our aces were on tonight."
Southwest Valley served 17 aces on Monday night and had only nine errors on their 91 attempts.
Maggie Haer was particularly stellar with seven aces. Dalton had three, and Mullen, Haidyn Top and Charlee Larsen managed two each.
"It (serving) has been an emphasis for years," Sparks said. "But this year, we've worked on the purpose of the first serve. The girls want to be aggressive and successful."
Southwest Valley broke an 8-8 tie in the first set with a 7-1 run to grow their lead to 16-9 en route to the 25-16 win.
They scored the first points of set two, but Creston settled in and scored 12 of the last 19 to break a 13-13 and win 25-20.
The Timberwolves left little doubt in the third set, scoring the first five and 10 of the final 12 to take it, 25-11.
Creston led 10-7 in the fourth set, but Southwest Valley responded with eight unanswered points and held on for the victory, ending the night with an ace from Larsen.
Larsen led Southwest Valley's offense with seven kills. Dalton muscled six, and Katey Lillie had five.
"It's great for Ryanne to have the spread," Sparks said. "Having those options makes it hard for the defense to get set."
"When we kept attacking weaknesses, that helped us," Dalton said.
Mullen handed out 14 assists.
"I know I can go to anybody," she said. "I know they'll get the ball over the net."
"I always know Ryanne is going to get to a ball or get on the floor trying," Sparks said.
Southwest Valley (2-1) returns to action Tuesday night against Central Decatur on the KMA Video Stream. Creston (0-4) also returns on Tuesday against Kuemper Catholic.
Check out the full interviews with Mullen, Dalton and Coach Sparks below.