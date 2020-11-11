(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley’s Lexi Shike brought plenty of energy, talent and overall leadership to the volleyball court.
Today, in one of the most hotly-contested races during our awards week, Shike has been named our KMAland Iowa Setter of the Year.
“As the years have progressed, my leadership role has been bigger and bigger,” Shike told KMA Sports. “That was definitely a big thing for this year, and that was definitely a big role for me.”
Shike, who averaged 7.0 assists and 1.5 kills per set, was one of just five players in the state and the only KMAlander to accumulate 500+ assists and 100+ kills on the season.
“I think I got better this year at getting my offense in,” Shike said. “I could get up and hit the ball on a tight pass, but we also incorporated that into our offense. That was definitely a big thing this year.”
Shike’s success led to plenty of team success this year, too, as the Wolverines went 23-7 and advanced to a regional semifinal.
“I think our team did really well this year,” she said. “We had a few setbacks, but I think everybody stepped up well together. Our team chemistry was much better this year than in the past, and that was huge for us.”
The all-time leader in assists in Nodaway Valley history, Shike began setting when she was in middle school.
“My middle school coach actually had a daughter who was left-handed, and she became a setter, too,” Shike said. “He kind of saw that in me and started me out in middle school. He basically got me ready to be a setter, and I just worked really hard on my setting.”
Shike is the first Nodaway Valley volleyball athlete to earn a year-end individual award from KMA Sports. She’s also the second straight small school (1A/2A) KMAland Setter of the Year and the fourth since 2015.
Listen to the complete interview with Shike below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND SETTER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Olivia Larsen, Sidney
2018: Maci Overmohle, Kuemper Catholic
2017: Lexie Petry, St. Albert
2016: Abby Lohrmann, Kuemper Catholic
2015: Mackenzie Daffer, Sidney
2014: Samantha Bohnet, Abraham Lincoln
2013: Kenzie Swanson, Harlan