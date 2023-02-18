(Lenox) -- Efficiency and a pair of 20-point outbursts sent Lenox to a 73-62 1A district semifinal win over Stanton on Saturday.
The Tigers (14-9) got a game-best 23 points with six assists, five rebounds and three steals from Keaton England and a dominant 21-point, 17-rebound double-double from Samson Adams in their second win over the Vikings (11-11) during the month of February. They also won 77-57 on February 6th.
“The boys battled,” Lenox head coach Michael West told KMA Sports. “That was the part of this game I was proud of. Sometimes in the past, we’ve maybe backed down from that battle, but they came out and were ready to go. I’m proud of every single one of those guys in the locker room.”
Lenox exploded for 24 points in the first period and gradually pulled away with a pair of 19-point quarters in the second and third.
“I was just shooting, man,” England said. “When it comes down to it, shooters gotta shoot. I was able to get some good shots and make ‘em.”
“It was just aggression,” Adams said of his night. “I was getting the ball down low, and my teammates were doing a good job of getting me the ball. I was able to go for every rebound and put it back up.”
England, who currently has 994 points for his career, did roll his ankle late in the game. He didn’t return, but he hopes to be ready to go for their district final on Tuesday.
Gabe Funk added 14 points, Carter Reed pitched in nine and Owen Junker added four points and nine rebounds for the Tigers in their final home game of the season. Regardless of what Stanton did defensively, Lenox found consistent offense throughout the contest.
“I thought they might come out in man,” West said. “They didn’t run that a lot the first time, and it worked early on. Then we tried to figure out where our mismatches were. We had some of those, and we tried to exploit those the best we could.”
Stanton started hot but could not maintain the pace set by Lenox. Evan Gettler had five first-half 3-pointers and six total on his way to 21 points. Nolan Grebin pitched in 18 points with seven assists and six boards, and Joshua Martin tallied eight points and 15 rebounds.
Kywin Tibben, Martin and Jonan Wookey are all seniors for the Vikings that suited for the final time.
Lenox advances on to the district championship. At the time of their victory, their opponent was not officially known, but it was likely to be top-ranked and undefeated Grand View Christian.
While the Thunder are a literal and figurative tall task, Lenox has a bit of experience in facing a powerhouse in an important game. The Tigers football team advanced to the UNI Dome where they ran across 8-Player favorite Remsen, St. Mary’s.
“The thing about these guys, they went to The Dome,” West said. “No moment is too big for these guys. You see that watching them play at times. Grand View Christian at one time was the No. 1 ranked team in all classes. Obviously, we have a really tough team on Tuesday. They’re big, they’re (undefeated). They’re going to be a challenge, and we’re going to do our best to make everybody proud.”
Lenox’s district final on Tuesday is slated for a 7:00 tip at Creston. Check out full video interviews with Coach West, England and Adams below.