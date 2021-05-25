(Lenox) -- Olivia Engler threw a five-hit, eight-strikeout shutout, and Class 3A No. 5 Atlantic opened their season with a 6-0 win over 1A No. 15 Lenox on Monday evening.
The Trojans (1-0) gave Engler more than enough in the first four batters of the game. Madison Botos and Alyssa Derby singled before an Engler walk and a two RBI single from Malena Woodward.
“I was pleased with the top five hitters or so the first time through the lineup,” Coach Terry Hinzmann said. “We put the ball in play. I was a little concerned with that with first game out and (facing TJ Stoaks).”
Atlantic added another in the second after Caroline Pellett singled, moved around to third on a sacrifice bunt and error and then later scored on an RBI groundout from Derby. While the Trojans were scratching runs, Engler was workmanlike.
The senior Iowa Central commit worked around a two-out single in the first and a leadoff base hit in the second before retiring nine consecutive batters.
“I actually felt really good,” Engler said. “I was kind of nervous waking up this morning, but I started working with (Alyssa Derby) and everything was working out well.”
Engler struck out the side in the second and fourth innings and put down one each in the first and seventh frames for her eight strikeouts. She didn’t walk a single batter and faced no more than four in any inning.
“She kept the ball around the zone and did well on her movement pitches,” Hinzmann added. “I think the rise ball was working extremely well tonight and the drop as well. The vertical stuff was really good.”
Lenox senior pitcher TJ Stoaks settled in during the middle innings, retiring 10 of 12 batters between the end of the second and beginning of the fifth. Atlantic did touch her for one in the sixth and two in the seventh, scoring on just one hit and four errors.
Botos led the offense with three hits and scored twice while Woodward drove in two, Derby had a hit, an RBI and a run and Pellett pitched in a single, an RBI and a run of her own.
For Lenox, 8th grader Zoey Reed had a pair of hits, and McKinna Hogan, Stoaks and Sadie Cox — another 8th grader — also singled once in the loss. The Tigers will be back in action at Sidney on Tuesday evening.
Atlantic, meanwhile, will have the night off Tuesday before returning to action at Missouri Valley on Wednesday. Check out complete video interviews with Coach Hinzmann and Engler below.