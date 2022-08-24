(Tabor) -- After spending over a decade as an assistant, Greg Ernster is now in charge of the Fremont-Mills football program.
And his first game leading the storied 8-player program comes on Friday against the defending state champion.
Ernster takes over for Jeremy Christiansen, who departed the program after nearly two decades at the helm.
"I probably didn't give Christiansen enough credit for what he actually did," Ernster joked. "But it's been a smooth transition for the players. I don't think we've missed a beat. We feel like we have things rolling."
The smooth transition led to productive preseason festivities.
"We had a good offseason," Ernster said. "We had a great time in the weight room. The commitment was huge. We had a great team camp at Wayne State and a good scrimmage Friday night. I'm excited for what these boys have ahead of them."
The cupboard is far from bare for the Knights, but they will have a new quarterback after the graduation of multi-year starter Jake Malcom.
Senior Taylor Reed inherits the offense. Reed, who played wide receiver last year, threw seven passes in 2021.
"He's a tremendous athlete," Ernster said. "He's done a good job at camp. We're excited about what he brings to the table to run our offense."
Reed has the tools to sling the pigskin, but Fremont-Mills' preference has always been the run game. That will likely be the case again this year.
Junior Braxton Blackburn exploded for 1,064 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, and senior Payten VanHouten chipped in 657 yards and 11 scores. Ernster also expects the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Reed to pose some problems in the run game.
"Payten is a patient runner, and Braxton is a physical kid," he said. "And we'll mix in more with Taylor."
The trio of Van Houten, Blackburn and Reed will run through the holes created by Samuel Daly, Cooper Marvel, Caleb Brandt and JT Mahaney.
"Our success this season rides on them," Ernster said about his offensive line.
Paxten VanHouten recorded 82.5 tackles last year, and Blackburn had 70 tackles and 22 for loss.
Payten VanHouten, Marvel, Reed, Luke Madison, Owen Thornton and Mahaney return to the defense, too.
"We want to be fast and physical," Ernster said. "If they do those things, we'll be successful. We feel our physicality has stood us apart over the years. If we can be physical, that will take us far."
The Knights' first test under Coach Ernster -- defending state champion CAM -- isn't an easy one.
The Cougars had two wins over Fremont-Mills during their title campaign, including a 46-20 victory in the postseason.
This year's CAM team isn't the same as last year, though. KMAland 8-Player Offensive Player of the Year Lane Spieker has graduated, along with Defensive Player of the Year Joe Kauffman and several other contributors.
Regardless of who dons the CAM jersey, Coach Ernster and his team aren't taking them lightly.
"They have all the respect in the world from us," he said. "They are the state champions until somebody beats them. We've told the boys this is the best team we'll see. Coach (Barry) Bower does a good job there."
"We know we have a tough task, but we're excited about the opportunity. We're just going to prepare the best we can."
Miscues doomed Fremont-Mills in both meetings last year. They hope to avoid that this time.
"If we can keep the ball and limit the turnovers, we feel we have a good shot," Ernster said.
