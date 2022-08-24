Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.