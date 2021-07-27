(Carroll) -- Clarinda’s first state tournament appearance in 16 years ended on Tuesday with a 6-2 loss to Unity Christian in a 2A quarterfinal.
The Cardinals (18-12), which relied heavily on a strong defense all season, had that defense betray them at times in the loss.
“Taking nothing away from them, but we gave them four runs by errors and throwing the ball away,” Coach Rod Eberly said. “I’d like to have seen us play a clean game, and see where we were at. It just didn’t happen today.”
Unity Christian struck first with two outs and nobody on in the first. Ace pitcher Tanner Schouten walked and stole second before starting early in an attempt to steal third. Clarinda pitcher Michael Shull calmly stepped off the mound and tossed low to third, allowing Schouten to come across.
Clarinda scored once in each of the next two innings. In the second, after singles from Logan Green and Jarod McNeese, Jon McCall poked an 0-2 pitch into left to bring in Cole Baumgart, who reached on a fielder’s choice.
Wyatt Schmitt walked and stole second with one out in the third, and Cooper Neal chased him in with an RBI knock up the middle to give the Cardinals the 2-1 advantage.
The lead was short-lived with the Knights finding an answer in the bottom half. Clayton Bosma led off the frame with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and to third on a groundout before coming across on a wild pitch.
“We gave them two runs (with just one hit),” Eberly said. “When it’s 2-2 like that, you just kind of hope you can find a way to get through that. We just weren’t able to do that.”
Clarinda threw Unity Christian another run in the fourth. With one out, Grant Dragstra and Braedan Bosma hit back-to-back doubles. Schmitt — in center at the time — nearly made an impressive diving catch of Bosma’s hit, but the ball jarred loose when he hit the ground. Dragstra got a late start off second to draw an errant throw to third and came in on the error.
In the sixth, Unity Christian erased a potential Clarinda rally with a 1-4-6-3 double play on a liner off the bat of McNeese and deflected off the glove of Schouten, and then tacked on two more runs on two more Cardinals errors in the bottom half.
Clarinda put two more on with two outs in the seventh, but Tyler Weiringa entered and struck out the only hitter he faced for the save.
“We kind of had them on the ropes a little bit early,” Eberly added. “We had some baserunners and were doing a good job of putting the ball in play against a very good pitcher. We just didn’t capitalize on that.”
While the loss proved atypical for Clarinda this season, the Cardinals’ four seniors were more than happy to push through to the state tournament for the first time in 16 years.
“I think it’s a big deal,” Shull said. “The game didn’t go how we wanted, but it felt good to get here and be with the guys.”
Brown, Schmitt, Neal, Green, McNeese and McCall all had one hit each for the Cardinals while Shull threw four innings, allowing three runs — one earned — on three hits and five walks with four strikeouts.
“I didn’t pitch too well,” Shull said. “I did get out of some situations, and I didn’t let up big innings. I wish I just threw a little bit better.”
Schouten, meanwhile, got better as the game went on. He struck out just two and allowed four hits against the first 15 batters he faced. In the next 11, he gave up zero hits and struck out seven.
Shull is one of four seniors on the roster along with McCall and courtesy runners Edgar Rodriguez and Cole Ridnour. They leave a program that is teeming with talent, youth and depth.
“Program is going to go up,” Shull said. “We got a lot of young guys and a lot of learning to do with great potential. They all know the game of baseball. They love it. They’re really good, so it’s only going up.”
“Hopefully, we continue to trend up,” Eberly said. “We had 50 kids out for baseball this year. We lose four with some very competitive teams at the lower levels. Hopefully, we continue to grow.
“Our senior class, you can’t thank them enough. Five years ago, we were 7-17 or something like that. We’ve come a long way in a short time. Hopefully, we continue to get better.”
Unity Christian, making their first appearance since 2002, moves to 21-7 and advances to a state semifinal against top-seeded defending champion Van Meter on Wednesday at 6:00.
View full interviews with Coach Eberly and Shull below.