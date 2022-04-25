(Maryville) -- Adrean Eskew is ready to take over the Maryville wrestling program. And The former Northwest Missouri State football player brings a lot of energy, excitement and optimism with him into his first head coaching gig.
"I'm super pumped," Eskew said about his new gig. "I did basketball last year, so wrestling next year is super exciting."
Eskew was a state champion at Lawson before embarking on a productive football career at Northwest Missouri State. He has spent the last semester student teaching at Maryville, where he has also helped coach the basketball and baseball programs.
"Coaching is something I always wanted to do," Eskew said. "I loved coaching basketball, but wrestling will be a little easier dynamic."
Eskew has already worked with some of his wrestlers, so there is some familiarity.
"I'm extremely motivated to get us started," he said. "I'd like us to check some of the boxes off. We've had some successful wrestlers. I know we have some athletes, and I have super-high expectations."
Eskew admits there might be bumps in his first year at the helm, but learning will be part of the process.
"It starts with the kids being coachable," he said. "I know I'll have mistakes and flaws, but I'm here for new ideas and energy. And that's what I expect from the kids I'm coaching. My expectations are high, but I know their potential, so I'm not asking a lot."
Eskew is confident that his team can have instant success.
"I've coached a lot of these guys, so I'm ready to hit the ground running," he said. "I'd like us to have success now. I really think the guys have a lot of good coaches around them and are fully capable of getting it going next year. I have no doubt that we can have a successful year in year one."
As Eskew begins his coaching career, he credits some of his own high school coaches, such as Jeff Anderson -- his head wrestling coach at Lawson.
"Aside from my mom, he was the first person I called when I got the position," Eskew said. "He turned Lawson into such a successful wrestling program. All of my coaches expected the same thing I expect out of my players: work hard and be coachable."
Eskew had a strong core that helped him reach his potential not long ago. Now he hopes to do the same for his wrestlers.
"Placing at state and winning state championships are goals," he said. "Some of the goals are to have state placers and state champions. It's been a while since we've had a state champion at Maryville. It's a high expectation, but I wouldn't expect it if I didn't think the kids could do it."
Check out the full interview with Coach Eskew below.