(Essex) -- This year's season hasn't been so much about wins and losses but intangible improvements for the Essex baseball team.
The Trojans (0-12) entered the year with a young lineup. There have been plenty of growing pains, but those haven't hampered the spirits of head coach Ray Liles.
"We're feeling good," Liles said. "We had a lot of inexperienced kids. We've got them experience, and they've made so much improvements. We're getting better overall."
The effort and attitude of Liles' players hasn't wavered either.
"The kids are dedicated," he said. "They want to get better. They've put a lot of trust in each other and held each other accountable."
Essex has hit .171 as a team. Sophomore Kaden Buick has been their top hitter with a .368 average. Damien Aradanas, Bradley Franks, Qwintyn Vanatta, Isaiah Sholes, Wade Sholes, Tony Racine, Garrett Harris, Marshall Putnam and Rylan Walters have also contributed to Essex's lineup.
"We're being aggressive and trying to control the count," Liles said. "We try to be aggressive on first fastball strikes."
The Trojans have used nine different pitchers this year to post a team ERA of 13.45.
"We lacked experience with pitching," Liles said. "Getting some of those younger kids' experience has been amazing. We only had three pitchers with experience, but we're getting the younger kids experience. They've stepped up."
Specific areas of improvement include the Trojans' situational awareness in the field.
"We're learning what to do in certain situations," Liles said. "Last year, we didn't have some of these kids out. We were very young. We've got our arm strength up. That's helped them throw across the diamond."
The Trojans haven't won a game in 47 tries, dating back to July 11th, 2019. While snapping the drought is a goal for the Trojans before the season ends, it's also about the process.
"We go into games trying to play our best," Liles said. "We have many goals we set for each game like winning innings. Last year, we scored only 14 runs. This year, we've doubled that. We've set mini goals and taken many wins."
Essex wraps up their regular season on Wednesday against East Union. They open the postseason on Saturday against St. Albert. Dethroning the Falcons would be a large task, but the Trojans are ready to give it their shot.
"They're going to put the ball in play," Liles said. "We know that. We just have to limit errors, have good quality at-bats and expect good things. We get a chance to go against a really good team. We're happy about that."
