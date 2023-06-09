(Essex) -- Essex distance runner Tori Sample is set to take those talents to the next level with Graceland.
“I was actually looking at Southwestern Community College for a few of their programs they offer," Sample told KMA Sports. “I know I wanted to try and continue cross country after high school, and I wanted a great program to do that with.”
Once Graceland came along, Sample gave the Lamoni school a look and liked what she found.
“They have small class sizes like Essex,” she said. “I believe the student-to-teacher ratio is close to 15 to 1. I function better way, academically, and not only that, the university is also located in a small farming community just like Essex. That makes it a little more comfortable adjusting to moving away from home.”
The history of the Graceland program also caught the eye of Sample, as she started to look more and more into the school.
“My mom and dad told me about previous alumni at Graceland,” she said. “We got all my paperwork ready for Graceland and went for a visit. (Graceland head coach Tom Shore) was very confident in helping me get better running cross country and was very knowledgeable with many of my previous accomplishments and PR times. That meant the most to me knowing he had done his research and not just considered me to be a fresh body to coach.”
Sample says she is excited to continue running at the next level and grateful for the opportunity to do it at Graceland.
“I love running long distances,” she said. “I even challenge my youngest brother Beau to distance challenges. (Running collegiately) has been a long-time goal that I never thought I would accomplish. My mom and dad have helped push me to run faster and train even on my days off.”
Sample is one of 233 known KMAland Class of 2023 athletes that will continue their athletic careers at the next level. Find the complete list linked here.