(Essex) -- The Essex girls track team provided KMAland with one of the best sports stories in 2021. They hope to duplicate that success this year.
Coach Jasmine King's team returned many contributors from last year's Corner Conference championship and has put together some respectable showings.
"Overall, we are feeling the pressure," she said. "But I think they are excited to defend the title. It feels like the energy has carried over."
The Trojanettes dethroned Sidney at last year's meet, holding off Fremont-Mills' rally while squashing the Cowgirls' bid for a sixth consecutive conference title.
The conference crown was Essex's first since 2010 -- when Coach King was a freshman.
"They surprised themselves," King said. "They had no expectations going into the season. They started to build their confidence and knew they could do it by the end of the season. You could see that it was about doing it for each other."
Senior Riley Jensen is a returning state qualifier in the high jump and helped lead the Trojanettes to a conference title in the 4x800.
Brooke Gray, Tori Burns and Olivia Baker contributed to conference championships in the 4x100 and 4x200, while Burns and Emma Barrett joined Jensen on the victorious 4x800. Cindy Swain jumped to a title in the long jump, and Brianne Johnson claimed second in the 3000.
Brooke Burns, Desiree Glasgo, Kyndra Gray, Helena Hamalainen and Natalie Taylor are also on the Trojanettes' roster.
"The field events were a strength for us last year," King said about her lineup. "I think they can be again this year. We are still struggling a little in the sprint area. Hopefully, we can build."
The Trojanettes are all in on repeating as conference champs when they head to Tabor for the Corner Conference Meet on May 3rd. Their quest begins, though, with performing well in the contests leading up to that day.
"I want to see them handle the pressure," she said. "This team isn't the same as last year, but they can still rise to the challenge if they are willing to work hard enough."
"The key to last year was that I believed in them, and they believed in themselves. When those two things clicked, they clicked."
The Trojanettes will compete in Tuesday's meet at Woodbine. Check out the full interview with Coach King below.