(Essex) -- Essex senior thrower Olivia Baker will continue to do the things she loves at the next level with Buena Vista. Baker, who joined Monday’s Upon Further Review, will join the track and field and cheer teams at the Storm Lake school.
“My oldest sister actually goes to (Buena Vista), and I’ve been around the cheer team quite a bit since she’s on it,” Baker told KMA Sports. “I went and visited some other colleges, but they never really felt the same.”
Baker says it makes sense that she likes the smallish size of the school, given she’s spent her life in small-town Iowa.
“I knew I didn’t want to go to a big college, obviously coming from a small town,” she said. “I didn’t want to go somewhere just to be a number. I wanted to actually know my teachers and professors.”
Along with the size similarities making for a smooth transition, Baker is excited to continue throwing for the Beavers.
“The throwing coach is kind,” Baker said. “Last year’s track season, he mentioned my name. I figured I would reach out and talk to him, and he said I would be a perfect fit for the team.”
Baker, who qualified for state in the shot put during her junior year, says getting the chance to throw in college is something she only recently realized she could do.
“It honestly didn’t really come into my mind until last year’s success,” she said. “Before that, I hadn’t really thought about it that much. After last year, making it to state and competing so well, I was like, ‘Hey, maybe this is something I can succeed at after high school.’”
And along with throwing in college, Baker will join her sister on the cheer team.
“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do (cheer) at first,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be on the same team as my sister. The more I went up there and saw them cheer, it just made me want to join them more.”
